Comedian Who Undressed Tom Brady Gets Roasted For Painfully Bad Appearance On NFL Postgame Show

For some reason, Amazon Prime decided to carve out a weird postgame role for comedian Nikki Glaser following Thursday night's awful Patriots-Jets game, and it was one of the worst things I've ever seen.

I'm sorry, but fair is fair. I like Nikki – political views aside, of course – but this five-minute stand-up routine, while sitting on the TNF desk in the middle of MetLife Stadium, was truly awful. Just one of the worst things I've ever seen.

Frankly, by the end, it had you pining for the days of Michael Richards. Kidding! Relax. It's a joke. We're having fun here.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah. Why Amazon decided to give Nikki her own spot on the postgame show – when literally nobody is watching – is beyond me, but they did, and buddy, it was baaaaaaaaaaaad:

Amazon didn't put Nikki Glaser in a great spot here

Look, I loved Nikki in the Tom Brady roast. She was incredible. Frankly, it put her on the map BIG TIME. It's all people could talk about for, like, two weeks this summer.

So, this isn't me questioning whether she's funny or not. I know she is. But this … was not. Just wasn't. Maybe it's because there was no audience? Feel like that has a lot to do with it. If nobody laughs, it just sounds off. And this sounded off.

But, frankly, the jokes just weren't great. Sure, there was some decent ones in there. The stuff about the Patriots hiring a black coach … the Jan. 6 jab. The Rodgers hating his family stuff … it wasn't awful.

But, for the most part, this was a tough listen. Not sure Amazon put her in a great position to succeed, but I'm not the expert on stand-up so I have no idea. All I know was that it was bad.

No two ways about it, folks. Not Nikki's best. I'm still not sure why Amazon thought this was a good idea – again, nobody watches a postgame show, on Amazon Prime!!, at 11L45 at night – but she's gonna be on four more times this season, so strap in.

More to come!