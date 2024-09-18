Comedian Who Roasted Tom Brady Resurfaces In A See-Through Dress That Has America Buzzing

Nikki Glaser, the lefty comedian who went internet-viral this summer because she absolutely tore Tom Brady to shreds during his Netlfix roast, is BACK in the news!

And this time, it's not for something she said. Nope. It's for what she wore to the Emmy's over the weekend.

Yeah, the Emmy's! Who knew they were still a thing. Did you? I mean, I just can't imagine anyone watched that garbage on Sunday night. A bunch of Hollywood elites making up stupid awards for themselves and giving insufferable, woke speeches? Spare me. Spare us.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! Nikki Glaser! The internet can't stop talking about this little number that she wore to the big night … for obvious reasons:

Nikki Glaser drops a bomb on the internet

Whoaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! I didn't know Nikki had game like that. I guess when you're a comedian, people tend to do more listening than looking. That's on me. I'm sorry, Nikki. Won't happen again.

Welcome to OutKick!

For those who missed the Brady roast earlier this summer, it was electric. It's all people could talk about for days. Everyone – and I mean everyone – caught strays. Gisele was lit up like a Christmas tree to the point that her PR people were releasing statements about it. Bobby Kraft was mocked. Gronk was called an idiot so many times I lost count.

It was a bloodbath.

And nobody did it better than Nikki:

I mean, this chick just dominated Brady from start to finish. There's a ton more out there, but most of it would get me fired for posting, so I won't do it. You can find it, though.

Anyway, good for Nikki for being funny AND hot. Now, if she would just stop being a typical lefty, she'd hit the trifecta. I ain't holding my breath on that one, though.