The Night Dana Carvey Mocked Bill Gates So Much He Walked Out

Apparently Bill Gates doesn't have a sense of humor - who would have thought?!

On Friday, comedian Dana Carvey showed he still has it during his appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher in which he ran through a number of his classic impersonations and shared some classic stories. One in particular, however, is making the rounds across social media after Carvey told the story about the night Bill Gates walked out of his own event because of what Carvey said about him.

DANA CARVEY BROUGHT OUT CHURCH LADY CHARACTER

"They asked me to do a skit with Bill Gates at a big event as The Church Lady [One of Carvey's famous impersonation characters]. "I told them ‘I do not sell out that character.' They wanted me in the dress and the wig and to go in this giant arena with Bill Gates and I told them I don't sell out the character," Carvey continued, before being shamelessly honest. "And then they told me what they were going to pay me and I said, ‘I’ll get the bitches' dress on right now!" Carvey continued as the Maher crowd broke into laughter.

Turns out, however, Bill Gates doesn't like being made fun of in front of his fellow, pocket protector-wearing elite geeks.

"So I'm in this giant arena, and they're so about Bill Gates, he's their, ya know, ‘God’… and break into the Church Lady script - it wasn't in the script and I go "Well, well, well… we made ourselves Don't we? "Apparently we made a deal with the devil!" Maher continued before getting to the punch line.

"The devil said we could have $100 billion dollars, but we have to go through life looking like a turtle!" before Gates visibly gets irate while Carvey pushes him further, talking about Bill doing "a spiritual dance", but the former Microsoft founder turned him down and left the event!

CARVEY DOES JOE BIDEN

Honestly, it was great to see Dana Carvey, who didn't appear at last month's Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special due to having the flu and missing all the activities that week.

Carvey still very much has it, as he showcased his impersonations of Elon Musk, Trump and also one moment where he mocked Joe Biden for being confused, needless to say, which also brought out a number of laughs.

The ironic part? The Maher audience was laughing at themselves, because many of them were the same ones that advocated for Biden to not only remain in office but to run again for President.

And there within lies the beauty of comedy - sometimes within the jokes there is that underlining sense of truth to it, which makes it funny to those that are able to grasp it.

DID YOU WATCH DANA CARVEY ON BILL MAHER? WHAT DID YOU THINK? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow