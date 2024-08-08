Joe Biden Forgets What He’s Doing Again In Ceremony With Texas Rangers

Watching Joe Biden exist in public is both a blessing and a curse. A blessing in that it's inevitably a comedic experience, thanks to his own rapidly increasing senility. A curse, in that it's hard to believe that top Democrats covered up for him for so long, and that he is still ostensibly running the most powerful country on earth.

As if we needed more reasons to believe that he has nothing to do with running the country, Biden on Thursday once again got lost and confused. In virtually his only scheduled event this week. As the president of the United States.

Biden met with the Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday, completing the annual tradition for the president to honor the team that won the World Series. Except that, being Biden, he seemed to forget all about it…while it was happening.

After receiving the customary Rangers jersey, Biden looked towards a member of his staff and asked, in clear confusion, "Alright, what am I doing now?"

The crowd, seemingly thinking that he was joking, laughed, but Biden's face had the same glazed over, confused look that's become his signature. He looked even more confused, gesturing with his arms and looking around blankly as the band played music. Finally, he was rescued by a narrator telling him that he was supposed to leave. Amazing.

Joe Biden's Completely Gone, Takes Off For Another Vacation

It's obvious to every intellectually honest person that Joe Biden is not mentally fit to run a small business, let alone the most important country on earth. It was obvious even to the intellectually dishonest people who run the Democratic Party. Yet they let him continue and run for reelection anyway, gaslighting the public about his mental fitness until it became too clear for even them to lie about.

Since the debate and ensuing anti-democratic process that resulted in Kamala Harris being installed as the Democratic nominee, Biden's all but given up pretending to be working or running anything.

As Tom Bevan from Real Clear Politics noticed, Biden did nothing all week, then took off for another vacation after two ceremonial events on Thursday.

Must be nice.

At least when he's in Delaware and away from those pesky cameras, he can be told where he is and what he's doing in private. Though he still probably forgets even then.