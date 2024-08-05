Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.'s Running Mate, Calls XY Olympics Boxers Beating Women 'Soul-Crushing'

One of the biggest controversies at the 2024 Summer Olympics was the decision by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) to allow two boxers with XY chromosomes to compete in the women's division.

Both fighters – Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan – have reached the semifinals in their weight classes and are poised to medal in women's boxing.

Nicole Shanahan, who is currently serving as the vice presidential running mate alongside Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., joined "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" on OutKick and gave her thoughts on the controversy and talked about the importance of sports for young women.

"I grew up playing sports. Sports were so foundational to me," Shanahan said, adding that sports helped her build confidence and form strong relationships.

"What made that possible is that I was competing against other girls like me and that felt fair," she continued.

"Many of the sports… that have allowed transgender athletes to come in with XY chromosomes have really set an unfair advantage for those transgender individuals," Shanahan said.

"And it's soul crushing. It's soul crushing to watch these young women who, from the time they were little girls, dreamed of competing on a larger stage, get absolutely crushed because of chromosomal differences. There are just fundamental differences between men and women."

WATCH:

It's important to note that the athletes specifically involved in Olympic boxing are not transgender, but they do have XY chromosomes, according to the IBA (International Boxing Association).

Shanahan's point does hold, though, with regard to the clear physical advantages that the XY boxers have over their female opponents. One of Khelif's opponents, Angela Carini, forfeited the match after less than one minute and said later that she had "never been hit so hard" in her life.

It's obvious in their muscle tone, bone structure and height compared to women in the same weight category.

It's good to see more public figures and politicians standing up for common sense and fighting for fairness in women's sports.