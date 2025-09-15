NFL Great Calls Out New Jersey Town For Not Honoring Charlie Kirk With Half-Staff American Flag

The former New York Jet was livid at what he saw in the aftermath of Kirk's assassination.

Nick Mangold, a seven-time NFL Pro Bowl selection, was not happy with a New Jersey town over the weekend that did not fly the American flag at half-staff in honor of Charlie Kirk.

Within hours of Kirk being assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, President Donald Trump proclaimed that all American flags on government buildings be flown at half-staff until Sept. 14.

Mangold, who calls Madison, New Jersey home, noticed an American flag outside of a government building in town flying at full-staff. He shared a photo of the flag flying atop the flagpole while making sure to include the date and time in the shot.

Mangold tagged New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the two gubernatorial candidates who are fighting to succeed Murphy, state Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli in his post on X, telling them that he is "disgusted and saddened" at what he witnessed.

Both New York and New Jersey did not issue orders to lower flags to honor Kirk, according to the New York Post, which led the town of Madison to ignore the President's order. State officials said New York plans to direct flags to be lowered on the day of Kirk’s funeral, which is set for Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Officials in Bergen County, New Jersey pointed to the state's daily flag status as an excuse not to lower flags to half-staff.

"Today, we received questions about the lowering of the American flag at County-owned facilities," the county said Saturday. "Bergen County’s policy is to follow the State of New Jersey’s daily flag status, which can be found here. Today’s status was ‘full staff.’"

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and his two young children, a boy and a girl.

Tyler Robinson, Kirk's alleged killer, has not been cooperating with authorities, according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.