Ranger Sniper Bluntly Explains Why Delta Force Is Lethal And Unstoppable: WATCH

Don't mess with Delta Force if you enjoy your life.

Delta Force — also known as "The Unit" or "Task Force Green" — is the Army's Tier One counter-terrorism direct action and hostage rescue mission.

Unlike SEAL Team 6, CAG recruits from across the entire military, and the selection process is physically grueling and mentally intense.

Delta Force's missions are often highly-classified and always shrouded in mystery. The reason The Unit is back in the news is that it successfully snatched former Venezuela dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The operation was arguably the most impressive in the history of Special Operations.

Army Ranger Sniper Explains Why Delta Force Is Elite

There have long been debates about what Special Operations unit is the best. The debate generally focuses on Delta Force and its Navy counterpart SEAL Team 6. Both units consist of the best men imaginable and both units have done plenty of historic missions.

Former Army Ranger sniper Nicholas Irving doesn't think it's a tough call at all. He's picking Delta Force all day long.

Irving said the following, in part, during an interview on VLAD TV:

"SEAL Team 6, Tier One. We [the Rangers] were Tier Two. Then you have Delta Force, who's above all that. Delta Force outshines, in my opinion, all of them. Everybody. No one can hold a candle to Delta. No one...I'm dead ass serious. No one can hold a candle to Delta. Like, when I say they're good...We've cleared buildings with them or they'd hit one target and our helicopter would land right next to theirs and we'd hit this target. Called them simo hits. The speed at which they move and the lethality of how they conduct themselves in high-stress environment, like watching these guys, it's no bullsh*t when I say like ninjas. I've never seen a dude spring and pluck people. Pause. Pluck dudes. Pause again. I never seen a dude sprint on a dead sprint and engage targets at a dead ass sprint."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Irving definitely isn't wrong with his assessment of what Delta Force is capable of doing on target. There are some videos on the internet you can find of Delta hitting targets in the GWOT. It's borderline terrifying watching how fast they move. There's one video, which I definitely can't share here, of a dude clearing a corner and engaging a guy with an AK-47 so fast that it will break your brain. The Delta operator didn't even slow down after turning him into Swiss cheese.

As cool as their CQB skills are, it's definitely not the coolest thing about them. The coolest thing about CAG is the fact that many of the operators there look like your local high school science teacher and have the calmest demeanor imaginable.

That's maybe the most terrifying part about them if you're a bad guy they're hunting. They can blend into any environment, ventilate the target and disappear like they were never there to begin with. We're talking about the most impressive combat operators on the planet, and the same can be said for a lot of dudes at DEVGRU as well.

We truly have no idea as Americans how lucky we are to have guys like this on our side willing to answer the call.

Last thing, I've said for a couple of years now that Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 should do a paintball tournament for charity to settle the debate. It would be epic, but it will also never happen due to the fact the military would never want their identities or faces known. Either way, both units are incredible and their histories are nothing short of mind-blowing. Let me know your favorite unit at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.