Epic Photo Of Delta Force Operators Carrying Unexpected Weapons Goes Viral

An epic photo is going viral on Instagram featuring Delta Force operators with some unexpected weapons.

Delta Force has been in the news a lot following the insane raid to capture former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The operators landed at Maduro's heavily fortified compound, shellacked his Cuban bodyguards and snatched him.

However, Delta has been running highly-sophisticated operations for more than four decades. The Tier One Army unit has a long and storied history of destroying America's enemies.

Delta Force operators carry hatchets in awesome photos.

The popular Instagram page @JSOC_Archive recently shared a photo of two Delta Force operators with rifles and full combat gear……and carrying something most people might not expect.

Both men had hatchets. It doesn't get much cooler than that.

Check out the awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those who might not know, Tier One operators in Delta Force and SEAL Team Six have carried hatchets going back to at least the 1990s.

I believe it originated with SEAL Team 6 and was later brought over to Delta Force shortly after the GWOT kicked off.

Mostly, the operators get custom knives or hatchets that are tied to their specific assault squadron. What do they use them for? Go try out for one of the units and find out for yourself because I have no idea what the answer is.

What I can tell you for certain is the last thing you want as a bad guy is to get paid a visit by these dudes in the middle of the night. Just ask Maduro's bodyguards how it went. Oh, wait, you can't because they're all dead! Love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.