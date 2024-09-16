NFL RedZone Host Scott Hanson Gets Distracted By Dua Lipa During Broadcast

Not many things can throw NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson off his game. On Sundays during the NFL season, he transforms himself into a highlight machine.

He goes through "seven hours of commercial-free football" without so much as a bathroom break. That takes dedication, that takes planning, and that takes unrivaled focus.

Hanson stayed on the air as alarms went off and an automated voice informed people in the building that they needed to evacuate. Again, not much is throwing this part man, part machine off of his game.

Throw a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer up on his screen and that's a whole different story. Suddenly, Hanson is more man than machine.

That happened on Sunday ahead of pop singer Dua Lipa's interview on 60 Minutes. Hanson was bouncing from one game to another when the 29-year-old popped up on the screen and momentarily knocked him off his game.

Scott Hanson couldn't help but notice Dua Lipa

Hanson said as he checked in on the Bengals-Chiefs game at Arrowhead, "A TV timeout there, you're not missing anything." As the word left his mouth, Dua Lipa was shown on the screen.

He tried to continue, but had to mention her appearance during the broadcast before doing so. He said, "We’ll come right back to the score… you could stay with Dua Lipa for a second if you want. No one’s going to complain about that. Apparently, that’s on 60 Minutes tonight. We will see you then, Dua."

Speaking of that 60 Minutes appearance, it appears as if Lipa took a shot at another singer distracting the NFL world, Taylor Swift, during that interview. She was asked about not singing about her private life.

"It's something I just naturally hold back. Some people are just so ruthless with their own private life that they decide to put it all out in a song because they know it's going to attract people's attention," she said.

"And, for me, it was always important to make music that people always loved. Not because I was putting someone out on blast or not because I'm doing it for the clickbait at someone else's expense."

Sunday was a busy day for Dua Lipa.