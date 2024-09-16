Did A Music Superstar Take A Subtly Savage Shot At Taylor Swift?

Did Dua Lipa take a shot at Taylor Swift during her "60 Minutes" interview?

While Dua Lipa might not be as famous as T-Swift, she's certainly far behind in terms of popularity in the music industry.

In fact, there's a very strong argument to make that the "Levitating" singer is the second most famous woman in music behind only Taylor Swift.

She boasts a staggering 87.6 million Instagram followers, and her music has been streamed more than 45 billion times, according to "60 Minutes."

She's a mega-star…..who apparently doesn't like using the strategy that made Taylor Swift famous.

Did Dua Lipa take a subtle jab at Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift became the most famous women in music for one very simple reason:

She swings in very specific details about her personal life and dating experiences.

That allows her heavily female audience to connect with her and as Swift grows and ages, her audience grows and ages with her.

In all honesty, it's a genius strategy that has been wildly successful over the past nearly 20 years. Dua Lipa doesn't sing about her private life virtually at all, and was asked about it on "60 Minutes." Her response definitely was intriguing.

"It's something I just naturally hold back. Some people are just so ruthless with their own private life that they decide to put it all out in a song because they know it's going to attract people's attention. And, for me, it was always important to make music that people always loved. Not because I was putting someone out on blast or not because I'm doing it for the clickbait at someone else's expense," the English and Albanian singer explained.

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Yeah, it's pretty hard to hear those comments and not think it's a bit of a shot at T-Swift. In fact, I'm not sure how else it could be interpreted.

The part that really gives it away is when Dua Lipa talks about putting people on blast. What does Taylor Swift do after a bad breakup or feud that captivated the headlines?

Drop some fire music. She literally created one of the best diss tracks of all-time with "thanK you aIMee." That song is almost certainly about her feud with Kim Kardashian, even if she never directly mentioned her name. Swift did capitalize Kim in the song's title. It was pretty obvious.

Now, is the apparent shot at Swift malicious? I don't think so. There's no evidence to suggest these two don't get along. I think they just have two very different styles, and Dua Lipa isn't afraid to call the other one out. Both are outrageously successful, rich and talented. One just won't get personal. Different strokes for different folks. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.