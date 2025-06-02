Hikers Trip On Shrooms, Call 911 To Report Their Friend Died (He Did Not)

It was an eventful morning on New York's Cascade Mountain.

A couple of hikers had quite the trip up Cascade Mountain last month — literally and figuratively.

A ranger was dispatched to the popular trail in upstate New York around 9 a.m. on May 24 after two hikers called 911 to report that a third person who was hiking with them had died, according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

Turns out, though, they were just high on hallucinogenic mushrooms.

After calling the police, the two then reportedly ran into a Cascade Summit Steward — whose job is to stand at the top of the mountain to ensure the conservation of the sensitive alpine habitat — and told the steward about their (allegedly) dead friend. They also said they were lost.

Once a ranger arrived on the scene, the steward reported the two adventurers were "in an altered mental state," which is a euphemism for tripping balls.

The ranger escorted the two hikers, still high on shrooms, down the mountain, where an ambulance and New York State Police officers were waiting.

The third hiker — very much alive and unharmed — returned to the campsite.

Psychedelic mushrooms are currently illegal for recreational use in New York (and at the federal level), but there have been several bills introduced in the state legislature to legalize them. It's unclear whether these particular hikers will face any fines or punishments following their bad trip.

Listen, in case the lawyers are reading, I'm not condoning the use of magic mushrooms. But it's not unusual for people to take them to enhance their experience in nature.

Maybe just… make sure you're safely tucked into your campsite and your phone is off.

