Preview For New War Movie Cuts Straight To The Soul, Is Pure Intensity: WATCH

A new preview is out for "Warfare," and it will leave viewers rattled.

Basic info:

Plot: Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Cast: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett and Taylor John Smith.

Release date: April 11, 2025.

New "Warefare" preview released.

There has been a ton of buzz surrounding "Warfare" ever since the first preview was released. It's not hard to understand why interest is so high.

Americans love war stories, especially true ones. That's exactly what the A24 film is about, and the latest preview is nothing short of chilling.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's clear that this movie is going to be gritty as all hell. It's not going to glorify combat. Instead, the film from Alex Garland - the same man responsible for "Civil War" - will shine a raw light on the pure brutality of what the war in Iraq was like at its worst.

The insurgency in Iraq against the terrorists, many of whom were foreign fighters, was bloody and horrifying at many times.

Now, an unfiltered look is coming to the big screen.

As a fan of military history and war movies, I can't wait to see what it's like. You can catch it in theaters starting April 11th. I'll definitely be giving it a watch. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.