New Orleans Police Cpt. Wears Ridiculous Glasses As Murderers Roam Free, Doesn't Exactly Inspire Confidence

The City of New Orleans is on edge, and Stephanie Minto-Gibson ain't exactly helping.

Let's head on over to New Orleans, where nearly a dozen inmates crawled through a hole behind a toilet and escaped prison yesterday in truly one of the most embarrassing whoopsies of all time.

I mean, what are we doing here? How does this happen? How is your prison so old and run down and poorly managed that 10 dangerous inmates pretty easily just … up and leave? What a stain on this department. Heads should roll.

A female civilian employee monitoring the pod "stepped away" to get food and missed the getaway, according to authorities.

My God. What a joke.

Speaking of … perhaps this presser, run by Cpt. Stephanie Minto-Gibson, can offer some insight into how 10 inmates escaped prison in 2025:

New Orleans might be in trouble here

Again … what are we doing here? I thought this was fake. I really did. I had to type this chick's name into Twitter and do a massive search just to make sure this video was real.

It … is! Imagine knowing you have to give an update about the 10 inmates who are currently running free in your city, and those are the glasses you choose to wear. Amazing. You almost have to respect Cpt. Minto-Gibson here. Almost.

Anyway, here's the good news … while Stephanie was looking like she should be running Gotham City, law enforcement did catch perhaps the most dangerous inmate of 'em all: Kendell Myles.

Myles was one of the inmates charged with second-degree murder, and was found hiding beneath a car in the Hotel Monteleone parking garage.

Not exactly sure what his plan was there, but whatever. Who am I to mock a bunch of dudes who just escaped jail. Clearly, they're smarter than I am.

Well, actually, not really. The jail is just really, really dumb:

Nice work to everyone in charge! Can't imagine how a department ran by Cpt. Stephanie – and those glasses, of course – could allow that to happen!

Anyway, maybe throw on a couple episodes of Prison Break later today, Stephanie. If all else fails, I've always found that show incredibly enlightening. I'd go with Season 1. It's the best of the bunch, and probably most pertinent to your current situation.

