New Orleans Jail Escapee Hops On Instagram To Ask For President Trump's Help

Authorities raided a New Orleand-area home they believe was the site of a video filmed by one of the two remaining fugitive inmates who broke out of jail on May 16th.

Antoine Massey, 33, was not found during the raid, but police believe that they recovered some of the clothing that the escapee wore in an Instagram video during which he proclaimed that he didn't "break out of jail," but instead he "was let out." He also asked for help from President Trump and Lil Wayne.

Two Fugitives Remain At Large

"I'm asking for help from the world," the man in the video, who is believed to be Massey, begins in the nearly nine-minute-long post that has since been deleted. "From Meek Mills, Lil Wayne, YoungBoy, Donald Trump. I'm asking these people. I couldn't even get a lawyer. I couldn't afford a lawyer to prove my innocence."



Massey was being held at the jail facility pending trials for domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation. This was his fourth time escaping police custody.

"They say that I broke out. I didn't break out, I was let out," Massey allegedly informed his viewers in the Instagram post.

Law Enforcement Closing In

Considering the police and U.S. Marshals were able to locate the house he filmed the video from within hours, it's most likely that hopping on social media wasn't the greatest idea for Massey.



Law enforcement sources told Fox News that the house they raided was located about two miles from the New Orleans jail where Massey and nine other inmates escaped in mid-May through a relatively large hole hidden behind a toilet in their cell.

Some of the inmates even reportedly wrote messages on the wall such as, "Too Easy, LOL!" with an arrow pointing to the hole that they left in while the civilian guard on duty went to get lunch.

Between the written messages on the walls, and Massey's Instagram video, you can be sure that the police are not amused by what's happening as they try to wrap up this embarrassing blunder as soon as possible.