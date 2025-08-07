New Netflix Murder Mystery About Secret Red-State Lesbians Who Constantly Have Sex Is A Talker

Maybe watch this one on your own computer.

For some reason, my wife asked me to find her a new show last night. She was cooking dinner (good! Just kidding, relax), and her hands were tied up in the meatballs. So, she tasked me with finding her a new Netflix binge-watch.

Why? I don't know. We have completely different tastes. I like scary movies, dramas and crime-thrillers. She likes Will & Grace. Not a ton of that going on in the world.

And then I stumbled onto something called "The Hunting Wives" on Netflix. I had no idea what to expect. It sounded like something she'd like. A little soapy, but all in good, clean fun.

I've never, in my life, been proven more wrong. My God. What a whirlwind:

‘The Hunting Wives’ may be a winner

I mean, I could go on and on, but I don't want to spoil it for everyone here. It's stunning. We watched the 90-second trailer on Netflix, and I couldn't believe what I was watching. How have I never heard of this show? How's that possible?

Here's the thing: the show is basically mocking red-state conservative women, from what I gather. They appear all God-like on the outside, but then bang each other and kill people and drink like college kids behind closed doors.

There's a ton of sex in this show. I mean … a TON. Stuff that I honestly cannot share here. It's basically soft porn. Google on your own time, and certainly on your own computer. Please, for the love of God, use Incognito mode.

Here's the plot:

When Sophie O'Neil, a married ex-socialite from Boston, moves to a seemingly quiet town in East Texas, she expects peace, PTA meetings, and polite Southern hospitality.

What she gets instead is a seductive invitation into the elite, gun-toting, wine-drunk inner circle of the Hunting Wives — a clique led by the magnetic and dangerous Margo Banks.

This Margo Banks is an absolute pistol, and obviously the main character of this ridiculous show. She's played by Swedish-American actress Malin Akerman, who is also a pistol. She was also in Couple's Retreat, which is a sneaky funny movie with Vince Vaughn.

Anyway, she's married to an oil tycoon and basically just has sex with other women the whole time because she's in an open marriage that allows that sort of behavior – but only with women. Not men.

There's a murder, shit hits the fan, and it all goes down over eight episodes. If you can get past the obligatory ‘this show is mocking conservative women!’ part and just take it for what it is, I think you could be in for a wild ride.

May dive in this weekend, for multiple reasons. We'll see.

"They'd call cut, and we'd giggle and we'd be silly together after because you're just like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy,’ Akerman told People about her various sex scenes with Brittany Snow. "It was just two girlfriends just doing the craziest things and having a blast together."

And isn't that what life is all about?



