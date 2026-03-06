New Jersey Girl Scout Troop Chastised For Brilliant Sales Hack

Don't do drugs, kids. But feel free to take advantage of people who do.

Times are tough these days when it comes to selling to consumers.

The economy has been in the dumper for years now post-COVID and no one wants to spend their hard-earned cash on just anything.

A surprising contender for understanding supply and demand is none other than the Girl Scouts of America.

One troop in New Jersey decided to set up shop and sell their world-famous cookies outside the one place that would produce some guaranteed customers, but it backfired and landed them in some hot water.

I think we can all agree that this is nothing more than a group of young, entrepreneurial women that are being punished for figuring out a brilliant sales hack.

Setting up a cookie stand outside of a weed dispensary has to be one of the most impressive displays of understanding basic supply and demand that I've seen in quite some time.

The troop actually partnered with the dispensary – Daylite Dispensary in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, for those who partake – to take advantage of potential customers with the munchies in what has to be a textbook example of a symbiotic business relationship.

According to the New York Post, however, senior leadership within the Girl Scouts of America wasn't exactly on board with the idea, and put the kibosh on it swiftly.

Apparently, the cookies were in such high demand that some customers even skipped going inside the dispensary entirely, opting to leave with just a couple boxes of wholesome goodness and eschewing the weed.

Commenters on X were equally impressed with the move of the Girl Scout troop, lauding them for their capitalist spirits.

I don't know about any of you guys, but I demand justice for these Girl Scouts.

Last time I checked, weed is legal in New Jersey, and the girls never set foot in the dispensary, so I don't see the problem here.

I've gone on record as saying I'm not the biggest fan of marijuana, but I can't knock these young ladies for figuring out a way to meet their quarterly sales goals.

Don't do drugs, kids. But feel free to take advantage of people who do.

Keep up the good work, girls!