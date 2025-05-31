Weed Is Bad For Your Health, Go Figure

In the immortal words of the great Stephen A. Smith:

"You need to stay off the damn WEEEEEEED!"

Yes, it seems that the guy in your Intro to Western Philosophy class freshman year of college was wrong when he said "weed is harmless and cures everything, man."

According to a new study conducted by researchers at UC San Francisco, eating cannabis gummies is just as dangerous for your long-term cardiovascular health as outright smoking marijuana.

It turns out all cannabis users in the study were found to have "decreased vascular function," similar to people who have smoked tobacco products over a similar period of time.

For comparison, the blood vessel function of cannabis users was roughly half that of people who did not use cannabis.

There were other long-term health risks found in cannabis users from this survey as well, such as high blood pressure and harm to their lymphatic vessels.

Talk about a gut punch to the weed truthers!

And this isn't even some Baptist think-tank or conservative campus group conducting this research.

This is UC San Francisco, a university in a notoriously leftist city full of recreational drug apologists.

Obviously, I'm not trying to claim weed is terrible or will kill you.

If you want to engage in recreational marijuana use, that's your prerogative (in some states), so don't let my ramblings slow you down.

But let's stop treating pot like it's the cure to all which ails you.

Also, the cultist behavior of habitual weed smokers puts a big dent in the "it's not an addictive substance" argument.

At the end of the day, marijuana is still a substance that alters your state of mind and isn't some completely harmless peace potion. Whether it's "a plant that grows in the ground" or not is irrelevant, Katt Williams.

Weed is a drug. End of story.

No amount of stand-up comedians, freshman philosophy bros, or research coalitions will ever change that.