New FCC Chair Has One Request For Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show: ‘No Wardrobe Malfunctions’

The Super Bowl LIX halftime show starring Kendrick Lamar will be the first one overseen by new Federal Communication Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr. And Carr would just appreciate it if all the performers would kindly keep their clothes on.

During a recent appearance on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum, Carr referenced the notorious "wardrobe malfunction" during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in 2004, where Janet Jackson's breast was exposed.

"This is going to be the first Super Bowl where I’m chairman of the FCC," Carr said. "So one ask I have — please no wardrobe malfunctions this Sunday. That’s my only ask. That would ruin my evening."

Carr, who has been an FCC commissioner since 2017, was officially sworn in as Chairman last month.

Most people over the age of 25 are well aware of what happened during that infamous "wardrobe malfunction" halftime show.

But just in case you need a refresher: The performance, which was produced by MTV, featured Justin Timberlake performing his hit song Rock Your Body. After singing the line, "Gonna have you naked by the end of this song," Timberlake ripped off part of Jackson’s costume, exposing one of her boobs.

No one will ever convince me that this "malfunction" wasn't entirely planned from the beginning. But that's neither here nor there.

While MTV and CBS both issued apologies for the incident after the Super Bowl, an investigation later resulted in a $550,000 fine against CBS. However, the penalty was later rescinded by the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers, 32-29, in that game.

Nearly two decades later, winning QB Tom Brady shrugged off the halftime show controversy, arguing that the league benefited from all the attention.

"I think in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL," Brady said in 2023 of the wardrobe malfunction. "Because everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows, so, is any publicity bad publicity?"

Brendan Carr would likely say yes.