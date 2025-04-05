Netflix's 'Million Dollar Secret' Will Be Your New Favorite Reality Game Show

If you're looking for a new reality competition show that's easy to watch but will have you addicted and ready to binge-watch, look no further than Netflix's new series, "Million Dollar Secret."

Essentially, it's Netflix's answer to the absolutely addicting hit reality game show "The Traitors," which has become a cult favorite for many on Peacock in recent months.

MILLION DOLLAR SECRET IS QUICKLY BECOMING THE GO-TO REALITY SHOW

Unlike The Traitors, however, there are no celebrities in Million Dollar Secret, but rather 12 real humans who are trying to find out which one of them has the $1 million prize that was randomly gifted when the show started. With everyone undermining each other while also trying to form alliances and not getting caught as the mole, or even worse - eliminated by everyone via vote that thinks you have the $1 million, it's the perfect mixture of absurdity and gameplay to fulfill your gaming needs as we head towards the summer.

In the new competition series, which is now available to stream, 12 people participate in a thrilling game of predator and prey that begins when one is awarded a life-changing amount of money. Over eight episodes, the less fortunate players must hunt down and eliminate the millionaire for a chance to secure the cash for themselves. But in this cutthroat competition of high-stakes strategy, alliances can switch in the blink of an eye — so always keep yours open, is how Netflix describes the newly released series.

I'm telling you I started this show earlier this week and watched four episodes in one sitting - it goes by THAT fast.

THEY DO NEED TO CHANGE THESE THINGS THOUGH…

First off, Netflix and the showrunners need to continually put what occupation each of the cast members are when they're talking on screen. That would enhance the show and have viewers relate and care about some of them that much more, especially when they are supposed to be deceiving the rest of the group. Would a teacher do better than a salesperson? What about a recent college grad? The show needs to add that element to it for sure.

Also, the show 100 percent needs to follow what every other televised game series does and physically reveal how each person voted and who they voted for. Million Dollar Secret instead, opts for the viewer to trust that the producers and the show itself are telling us the truth by "collecting" everyone's individual vote.

Sorry, but when it comes to reality television, my apologies if I'm a bit skeptical.

Besides those two things, however, there is literally no reason not to kick back and have some beers and catch up on the series, because I'm sure I'll be writing about it in the coming weeks as it gains more traction!

