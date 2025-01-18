Peacock's 'The Traitors' Show Is The Best Thing Going On TV Right Now

With the football season winding down way too quickly, I'm sure many of you have been like me and struggling to find SOMETHING worth watching on the ridiculous amount of streaming services going on right now.

Yellowstone was great. Yes, I watched Landman, which had some phenomenal moments but didn't live up to the hype. Lioness? One of the best shows, but unfortunately it was so good that I binged it in a matter of two days. Apple TV+ released the first episode of Severance yesterday to rave reviews, which will keep me entertained for one hour until I have to wait a whole week for the next episode.

And as much as I hate "reality" television these days - I have to say, that something that has been blowing up my group chats and is gaining popularity all across the trending news circles, is Peacock's The Traitors. And trust me when I say - it has lived up to the hype!

TRAITORS DEBUTED TO MASSIVE NUMBERS

Have any of you watched this show? It's fantastic.

Season 3 of Traitors just debuted a little over a week ago on NBC Peacock and I can't tell you the amount of people on social media that are already hooked. The premise is relatively simple but will have you on the edge of your family room couch wondering what's going to happen next.

There are 22 former reality TV stars or personalities who get together in a British castle to compete in a number of challenges. However, a handful of the contestants are designated as "Traitors", while everyone else is considered a "Faithful." With the faithful having no idea who the traitors are, the show quickly goes off the rails as everyone starts accusing each other of being a mole.

Contestants include everyone from Real Housewives stars to Bob Harper from "The Biggest Loser," to Dylan Efron and even former WWE wrestling superstar Nikki Bella.

The best part is, I have no idea who half the contestants are, and it doesn't even matter. It's the sheer psychological effect and gameplay, as well as hidden motives, intentions, and more that makes the show a must-watch, as the contestants all conspire against one another to win the $250,000 prize at the end.

HAVE YOU WATCHED TRAITORS?

Let's be honest - nobody wants to find out about things after everyone else has. So, that's where I come in. I'm telling you right now to start watching Traitors and get on board, instead of being bored with your life. The show is an easy watch and actually enjoyable - a rarity among streaming shows these days.

You don't have to listen to me (although you should).

Just look at the ratings. According to Nielsen's ratings, the show debuted as the No. 1 most-watched unscripted series in the U.S.

Not too shabby.

But I need to ask you, the OutKick reader - if you have seen Traitors, who do you think is going to win in the end? Tweet me: @TheGunzShow and your comment may make a future article!