Netflix's Vietnam War Documentary Is Bone-Chilling, Must-Watch For History Buffs | REVIEW

Netflix's new documentary "Turning Point: The Vietnam War" is a must-watch for anyone who loves history.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Description: From Luminant Media and director Brian Knappenberger, Turning Point: The Vietnam War offers an unfiltered look at one of the most defining and divisive conflicts in modern history and the profound, lasting impact it has had on America’s global identity and on the lives of countless people. Following in the footsteps of Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War and Turning Point: 9/11 and the War On Terror, this five-episode docuseries showcases a war that was more than just a military failure; it was a political and cultural reckoning that reshaped America, exposed deep divisions at home and shattered trust in the government. With unprecedented access to CBS News archives through See It Now Studios, rare Vietnamese footage, declassified government records and previously unearthed White House recordings, the series spans nearly two decades and three different presidential administrations, amplifying often overlooked perspectives. As both America and Vietnam mark the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, Turning Point: The Vietnam War offers a timely exploration of how the war’s unresolved wounds, unlearned lessons, and enduring consequences continue to shape the world today.

Release date: April 30

Episodes: Five

Netflix's Vietnam War documentary is a dark look at war.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of history, the military, military history, combat stories and shining a light on moments most people will never understand.

That's why I couldn't wait to dive into "Turning Point: The Vietnam War" as soon as I saw the trailer for the documentary.

Ken Burns' Vietnam War documentary doesn't just remain the greatest documentary about the Vietnam War. It's the greatest documentary ever made.

To expect any series to match what Burns produced in his 18-hour documentary would be foolish. That's the crown jewel, and will always be viewed as such.

However, that doesn't mean there can't be other great documentaries, and that's exactly where "Turning Point: The Vietnam War" falls.

I had the opportunity to crush the first episode on Thursday night, and I was gripped from the opening moments.

The documentary shines a light on how America ended up in its most controversial war. What was supposed to start as a simple advisory mission to stop the communist threat in Asia turned into a war that cost more than 58,000 Americans their lives.

There's nothing uplifting about "Turning Point: The Vietnam War," and there shouldn't be. The war turned into a disaster that devastated an entire region of the war.

While America was desperate to stop the communist threat and for good reason, it's made clear throughout the first episode that there were few to no good options in South Vietnam. The country was consumed by internal chaos and carnage, while the communists in the North were fairly organized behind a common goal and solid leadership.

There were many times throughout the first episode when I found myself thinking, "How the hell did we find ourselves in this situation?"

It's nothing short of enraging. It's also important to note the way our Vietnam vets were treated was nothing short of horrific.

Unlike WWII, there were no big parades celebrating their sacrifice. They were treated as social pariahs and outcasts. No matter what you think of the war, the way America treated the men who went and fought for our country is one of our nation's most shameful acts.

The outrage should have been directed at the politicians who allowed the situation to turn into a disaster. It shouldn't have ever been directed at the young men who gave years of their lives or never made it home at all when our country demanded it.

I fully endorse and recommend "Turning Point: The Vietnam War" for anyone who loves history and wants an unfiltered look at the horrific war that America found itself engulfed in. Are you already watching? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.