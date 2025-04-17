Netflix Releases Bone-Chilling Preview For Intense Vietnam War Documentary: WATCH

Netflix's new documentary "Turning Point: The Vietnam War" looks incredible.

Streaming platform: Netflix

Description: From Luminant Media and director Brian Knappenberger, Turning Point: The Vietnam War offers an unfiltered look at one of the most defining and divisive conflicts in modern history and the profound, lasting impact it has had on America’s global identity and on the lives of countless people. Following in the footsteps of Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War and Turning Point: 9/11 and the War On Terror, this five episode docuseries showcases a war that was more than just a military failure; it was a political and cultural reckoning that reshaped America, exposed deep divisions at home and shattered trust in the government. With unprecedented access to CBS News archives through See It Now Studios, rare Vietnamese footage, declassified government records and previously unearthed White House recordings, the series spans nearly two decades and three different presidential administrations, amplifying often overlooked perspectives. As both America and Vietnam mark the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, Turning Point: The Vietnam War offers a timely exploration of how the war’s unresolved wounds, unlearned lessons, and enduring consequences continue to shape the world today.

Release date: April 30

Netflix releases preview for Vietnam War documentary.

Netflix's "Turning Point" series features some of the best documentaries the streaming giant has ever released.

It appears that vibe and energy will continue with "Turning Point: The Vietnam War," judging from the trailer.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts

The Vietnam War is one of the most controversial foreign policy decisions in the history of America. The military was flooded into South Vietnam to stop the communists in the north from pushing south.

What might have started with good intentions quickly turned into an absolute quagmire of a situation. Instead of fighting with the full force of the United States military and crushing the communists, the United States almost seemed to prefer fighting off the backfoot. Make no mistake, our men deployed over there had the tools to get the job done. It was the people in Washington, D.C. who handcuffed them from obliterating the enemy.

Add in the fact protests erupted across the country as support for the war nosedived, and America found itself with a mess on its hands. Eventually, the United States left Vietnam and the south collapsed not long after.

Furthermore, the way Vietnam War veterans were treated was beyond appalling. Unlike WWII heroes who were rightfully treated as heroes, many Vietnam vets were viewed with disdain and cast aside. It's one of the most shameful eras of American history.

Now, Netflix will cover it all in a documentary that appears like it will look at all sides of the conflict. As a history buff, I can't wait.

You can watch "Turning Point: The Vietnam War" starting April 30. I'll definitely be watching.