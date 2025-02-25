Netflix's 'Yellowstone' Knockoff Hit With Brutal Update: DETAILS

Netflix's series "Territory" didn't stick around.

The highly-anticipated Western series was a clear attempt to replicate the success that Taylor Sheridan had with "Yellowstone" for five seasons.

It was about *WAIT FOR IT* a ranching family that had to protect its land from a lot of different forces and problems.

The main difference was that it was set in Australia and not Montana. The series even starred former "Longmire" star Robert Taylor.

Netflix pulls the plug on "Territory."

Well, Netflix's attempt to follow Sheridan's lead didn't go very far. The streaming giant canceled the series after just one season, according to What's on Netflix.

"We are incredibly thankful to have had the chance to work with the wonderful cast and production team to bring Territory and the stunning Australian outback into the homes of millions around the world. Although we won’t be continuing with another season, we eagerly anticipate working with all of them again in the future," Que Min Luu, Netflix’s director of content for Australia and New Zealand said in a statement when reacting to the news.

The show currently holds an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 53% rating from viewers. Never a good sign when critics have a better score than the audience.

While "Territory" might have been semi-popular on the streaming site and critics liked it, the fact it didn't even last a season is a bit of a warning for anyone trying to replicate Sheridan.

That man is in a league of his own, and nobody has managed to do what he has in entertainment over the past 7+ years.

Nobody has figured out how to perfectly copy his blend of darkness, intrigue, suspense and violence. Unfortunately for Netflix, they appear ready to try again.

They're releasing a new Western titled "Ransom Canyon," and the early indications are that it's going to be very bad.

Leave the Western sagas to Taylor Sheridan or risk burning a pile of cash for no reason. At this point in time, it looks that simple. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.