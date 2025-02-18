Netflix's 'Yellowstone' Knockoff Looks Unbelievably Bad: PREVIEW

Netflix's attempt to get in on the "Yellowstone" magic might turn out to be comically bad.

There was chatter a while ago about a new Western series with Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel trying to replicate the Taylor Sheridan Saga.

The series is titled "Ransom Canyon" and the plot is described as, "A romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country."

Netflix releases "Ransom Canyon" trailer.

Now, that might sound semi-interesting, and it didn't take long at all for the internet to jump on the "Yellowstone" comparisons. In fact, it appears to be part of the marketing push.

Movieweb wrote the following about the new series:

"Move over Paramount, Netflix is coming for your audience of Western fans. The biggest streaming platform is trying to capture the spark that Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone, Landman, and other series have ignited by creating their own Western franchises. The year began with American Primeval, an epic Western thriller about the Utah Massacre, and while it wasn't critically acclaimed (though MovieWeb loved it), it was certainly popular. Now comes Ransom Canyon, which cynics may call a Yellowstone rip-off, but which seems poised to certainly attract a strong audience."

There's just one *MAJOR* problem. "Ransom Canyon" doesn't look anything like the dark and gritty world Sheridan created that was loved by millions of fans around the globe.

It looks like a bad daytime soap opera, which is a shame because Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel are generally pretty entertaining.

Watch the atrocious preview below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Two things to point out. First, if this is Netflix's answer to "Yellowstone," then the streaming giant has dropped the ball in a huge way.

This looks borderline unwatchable. Who is this meant to appeal to? Westerns are supposed to be violent dramas.

Can you have a love story mixed in? Sure. We've seen plenty of that in Sheridan's works, but it can't be the sole focus. The struggle for the land and the battle between good and evil always has to be the front focus. Does that look like the case here?

No.

Second, this is a reminder that people shouldn't attempt to recreate anything done by Taylor Sheridan. It's not going to work.

It might be okay or even solid, but Sheridan is in a league of his own. That's why he's the most powerful man in entertainment.

His ability to appeal to the masses in a way we haven't seen in years is unmatched. Nothing beats the original, and he's the man when it comes to pumping out gold content. Netflix might be about to learn that the hard way.

Maybe I'll be wrong, but I doubt it. We'll all find out when it comes out on April 17th. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.