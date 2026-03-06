Netflix Splits From Meghan Markle's Brand, But That's Just How She Drew It Up

Netflix has announced that it's ending its relationship with As Ever, the lifestyle brand founded by former actor, royal, and current attention-seeker Meghan Markle.

The partnership produced a series called "With Love, Meghan," which I've never seen. And, frankly, I don't know anyone who has.

However, there are enough people who had to sit through it with their eyes clamped open like Alex DeLarge from "A Clockwork Orange" for it to be pretty much universally disliked.

One review used terms like "so boring," "so painfully contrived," and "so effortfully whimsical," and says it "does become almost fascinating."

That's bad, and it's why even a company that sticks tampons in the men's restroom realized doing business with her probably wasn't a smart move.

"Her show did not go on, so it did not make sense to continue the partnership," a source told Page Six.

This is similar to the MO Markle used when she got Spotify to pay her $20 million in return for 12 podcast episodes.

However, Markle's company said in a statement that splitting from Netflix is just how she drew it up.

"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world," the statement added.

"Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life."

That tracks.

When you're looking to build a media company, it's always good to have "split from the biggest streaming platform on Earth after everyone hates my show" on there.

That's a step people usually leave out, but not ol' big-brain, cake-bakin' Meghan Markle.

I'm sure someone will be happy to pay her a few million to make a charcuterie board on Instagram Live or something.