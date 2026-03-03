Netflix Loses Warner Bros Deal After Republican Lawmakers Find Tampons In Men’s Room

The entertainment industry and the social media left went into shock last week, with the official collapse of the arrangement for Netflix to buy Warner Bros. Discovery.

After weeks of negotiating, Paramount Pictures and new head David Ellison swooped in with a higher, better offer. The ramifications are massive, as Paramount will likely continue releasing movies in theaters, combine streaming services, and control a massive sports portfolio. It will also now take over CNN and HBO, a move that might impact the overwhelming left-wing bias at both networks.

But beyond Paramount stepping up their offer, Netflix might have been behind the 8-ball when it came time to win regulatory approval for their Warner Bros. buyout.

Why? Because as a proud member of the far-left that dominates the entertainment industry, they stocked tampons in the men's room. Seriously.

Netflix's Ridiculous Bathroom Policy May Have Cost Them Warner Bros.

Charles Gasparino at the New York Post reported this week that a gigantic unforced error impacted Netflix's odds of winning over lawmakers from the Republican Party.

"During the negotiations," Gasparino wrote, "while Netflix was telling skeptical GOP lawmakers that it wasn’t a left-wing company looking to get more powerful by snapping up WBD, a delegation of legislators paid a visit to its headquarters, and one was both shocked and disturbed to find a basket containing tampons in the men’s restroom."

"This is 2026, not 2020," said a Republican staffer, per Gasparino. "What were they thinking?"

It became such a widespread talking point around the GOP that it was known as the "tampon incident."

There's more to Sarandos' decision to back out of the Warner Bros. negotiations, primarily that Paramount upped their offer to a significantly higher lever, and Netflix was reportedly not interested in the linear television component of the business. But it sounds like there were legitimate concerns raised on Capitol Hill about the streaming platform's political ideology. Because, you know, they put tampons in the men's room.

Every entertainment industry company in Hollywood leans left. That's no surprise, they've spent decades making content targeted to left-wing audiences while expressing obvious contempt for anyone who disagrees. But it's still shocking to spend the vast majority of your time in the real, "normal" world, then see just how disconnected left-wing corporations actually are. And tampons in the men's room is just the beginning.