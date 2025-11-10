Netflix Lesbian Star Threatens Violence Against MAGA With A Sex Toy

This Selling Sunset star has gone too far with this threat.

An unhinged lesbian reality star is lashing out at MAGA with threats of physical harm.

Chrishell Stause, one of the stars of Netflix's Selling Sunset real estate reality show, raised some eyebrows Sunday night when she made online threats to members of MAGA that included hitting people with a "strap on."

Yes, the sex toy.

Stause, 44, who says she's currently in a same-sex relationship with a non-binary "angel" they/them named G Flip, claims to be mad at people on TikTok who say she should be bullied back into the closet.

"I’m just gonna start slapping people with a strap on 🤣🤣 You don’t want me to be gay?? I will be ever GAYER not today MAGATS," Stause wrote on Threads.

Based on some research I did, Chrishell has used her relationship with the they/them in the past to drum up drama that is then featured in the Selling Sunset storylines including one instance where she got mad at a castmate for misgendering GFlip.

There was also a time where Chrishell went after OutKick favorite Bre Tiesi for supporting a MAGA bracelet company. Tiesi is best known as Johnny Manziel's ex-wife who went on to become one of Nick Cannon's baby mamas.

Oh, and there's also a feud between Chrishell and Emma Hernan, also an OutKick favorite, after Hernan's boyfriend "compared being nonbinary to having a mental illness.

Stause was also mad at Hernan's boyfriend for being MAGA.

"Ask her about her MAGA bf who told me pronouns are dumb," a triggered Stause replied to a fan on social media.

Selling Sunset season 9 is currently airing on Netflix. Stause says this is her last season.

"I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially," the unhinged lunatic told Bustle. "I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health."