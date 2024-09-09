Johnny Manziel Issues An Apology To Ex-Wife Bre Tiesi During An Appearance On 'Selling Sunset'

Johnny Manziel and his ex-wife Bre Tiesi crossed paths recently on the reality TV show Selling Sunset. The former football star was in the market for real estate in Los Angeles and reached out to his ex for some help.

In 2018, Manziel and Tiesi tied the knot. He was attempting to keep his football career alive in the Canadian Football League at the time and Tiesi was the supportive influencer wife churning out content on Instagram.

That was then. A year into their marriage, Tiesi was throwing herself a divorce party. There were accusations of cheating thrown Johnny Football's way and the two eventually divorced in 2021.

During the episode, Tiesi explains, "My ex-husband Johnny Manziel reached out because he’s looking for a house in L.A. I’m going to help him find something but we’re going to make sure he lives very far from me."

As the former spouses tour a $4 million house, they have a talk about their past and Manziel ends up apologizing for causing issues during their marriage that led to their divorce.

Johnny Manziel apologized to his ex-wife Bre Tiesi

"Life goes the way that it’s supposed to go. You are in a position now where you got exactly what you wanted in life. And I’m proud of you for that and I’m happy for you," Manziel says to Tiesi.

"I learned a lot about what I handled wrong. I was a lost, depressed kid running around the Hollywood Hills getting drunk every night and living in a nightclub."

He then says, "And I still feel bad to this day about treating you like that. Getting divorced after we broke up was one of the hardest points in my life, and I cried and I begged and I pleaded."

Manziel's apology was sort of accepted by his ex. Tiesi said, "I’m happy to hear that J can recognize the hell that he put me through. That tells me that at least the effort I put in is recognized and it’s not all completely in vain."

She the added, "Johnny is like Peter Pan, he just never wants to grow up. So we’re gonna let him stay in his little fairytale land."

While they might not have made it as a couple, they're both doing well now. Tiesi is not only slinging real estate on a reality TV show, she's also one of Nick Cannon's many baby mommas.

As for Johnny Football, he's dating Jose Canseco's model daughter, Josie Canseco. It's just like he said, their lives are going the way they're supposed to go.