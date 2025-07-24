Netflix Releases Trailer For Intense Hostage Thriller: WATCH

"Hostage" comes out August 21 on Netflix.

Netflix's upcoming thriller series "Hostage" looks like it could be interesting.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: When the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices. Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?

Cast: Suranne Jones, Julie Delpy, Ashley Thomas, Corey Mylchreest and Lucian Msamati

Release Date: August 21, 2025

Netflix releases "Hostage" trailer.

A hostage story always has the potential to be interesting and fun. Netflix hit viewers with the preview for "Hostage" early Thursday morning, and it's bound to grab your attention.

You can watch the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Even though it takes place in England (gross), I have to say that I'm still curious about how this will all unfold.

The husband of a head of state being kidnapped in order to influence decisions sounds like an awesome plot.

Plus, it looks like there will be plenty of shooting involved, judging from the preview. Will we get to see the British SAS launch a rescue mission?

Huge missed opportunity if that's not included. I love the SAS guys I know. Straight-up rock solid dudes.

Lastly, my favorite hostage story ever is "Inside Man" with Denzel Washington. That film is an all-time mystery-thriller.

One of the best reveals in the history of cinema.

You can catch "Hostage" starting August 21st on Netflix. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.