'Stranger Things' Preview Promises Insane Ride For Final Season, Fans Jump With Joy: WATCH

The first full trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" is out, and it's a must-watch.

Basic info:

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Season five plot: The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton.

Release date: Four episodes on November 26, three episodes on December 25 and the finale on December 31.

Episode count: Eight

Creators: Matt and Ross Duffer

"Stranger Things" season five trailer released.

The journey of "Stranger Things" has been a long one and a great one since it first premiered in 2016. Now, fans have just one final season and eight episodes to see how it wraps up. If you're not excited, then you're simply no friend of mine.

It's a masterpiece, and we deserve and epic conclusion.

That's exactly what fans will get starting in November, judging from the first full trailer for the final season. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Epic. Absolutely epic. I'm ready to run through a brick wall right now, and I'm not the only one. The comments are flooding with people showing their support:

The fact that they started this trailer with steve is so wholesome.

"Found you" IS SO CHILLING

This is a perfect example of how you do a teaser trailer. You're not getting a synopsis of the the entire series. But it perfectly gives you a setting and a vibe that's a teaser.

Steve and Dustin’s hug—I haven’t even seen the whole thing yet and I’m already sobbing

Watching all the actors going from kids to adults, feels like were watching Harry Potter all over again

End of an era from absolute Peak Netflix! Let's enjoy the last ride and be thankful it happened

"Let’s end this, kid" gave me chills

Dustin’s and Steve’s hug. I’m not feeling well 😭

This fall will definitely go down in history as one of the best times and there is nothing strange about that!

I literally started crying half way I think this is gonna be one of the best finales we’ve seen in a very long time

This is the peak of Netflix, after this there will be nothing like it.

The fire scene at the end was definitely the final battle let's freakin go

Are you excited for the conclusion of "Stranger Things"? Have a fun theory for how the legendary sci-fi series will end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.