Woke Netflix Front-Loads DEI Into ‘Death By Lightning’ – Look At This Nonsense

Right out of the gate, Netflix checks the DEI boxes in ‘Death By Lightning,’ signaling the sermon comes before the story

Here we go again with woke Netflix checking all the diversity and inclusion boxes.

What are the chances of a female Chinese socialite, two black men, a black woman, and a one-legged man walking around 1880 Chicago? According to a Twitter user who noticed this anomaly in the new Netflix movie "Death By Lighting," the odds are astronomical.

The newly released drama miniseries is billed as "based on the real story of President Garfield's assassination," while noting that the producers took "some creative liberties."

You don't say? Like the establishing scene?

Stuttering Craig, the guy who launched this investigation, noticed what many modern TV viewers notice about television: There are diversity quotas that must be hit. You can't have a commercial or show be too white these days.

Or a true story based on 1880 in Chicago.

"It immediately stuck out to me, so I looked up the actual demographics for Chicago in 1880," Stuttering Craig wrote on Twitter about how Netflix made sure to immediately check those quota boxes.

Craig's research produced the following data on 1880 Chicago:

•Chicago’s population: about 503,000

•Black population: 6,500 (≈1.3%)

•Chinese population: 172 total (≈0.03%)

•Chinese women? About 3% of that - meaning roughly 5 total in the entire city.

•Disabled/one-legged men from the Civil War era? Plausible, maybe 0.1–0.2% of the population.

"So if you ran the math on the odds of seeing all of that - an Asian woman, two Black men, and an amputee - in one random 50-person crowd downtown, it comes out to about 0.00016%, or roughly 1 in 640,000," Craig continued.

But, wait, the math gets even crazier on the diversity and inclusion in Netflix's new series, "Death By Lightning'

If you look at the establishing scene, you'll notice a black woman behind the white woman using the cane.

The smiling Asian woman and the smiling black man appear to be together, but Craig didn't even figure that into the equation. He re-ran the numbers adding a black woman to the original equation and came up with new odds.

"About 1 in 2.4 million," he wrote.

For context, the odds of being hit by a meteorite are about 1 in 700,000. The odds of spinning the same number four straight times on a roulette wheel are 1 in 2,085,136.

You get the idea.

Of course, the LIBS came screaming about how Craig needs to touch grass, he's an idiot just looking to be triggered, and on and on and on. The point remains that Netflix and the wokes keep score with ridiculousness like this establishing scene. The Internet calls it "forced diversity" and it's not new to Netflix.

What's next? You know exactly where this is heading.

Just kidding. It's already happening. If you remember back in October, Elon Musk went on yet another rant about how parents should cancel their Netflix accounts "for the health of their kids."

Read: Elon Musk Tells Parents To Cancel Netflix 'For The Health Of Your Kids' -- Does His Word Even Matter?

What was the problem?

Musk pointed to a cartoon featuring a nonbinary bison character named "Fred" in a cartoon that is "appropriate for all children," according to Netflix.

"Well, my heart says that the way I feel most myself is to go by the name Fred. That's because I'm non-binary," the bison says in the cartoon.

The lesson here for Stuttering Craig, Elon and anyone else surprised that Netflix would include two black guys, an Asian woman and a one-legged white man in the same establishing scene to hit woke quotas is that this is not ending any time soon.

Netflix is going to keep bringing you this content. The question is: How long are you going to keep paying for it?