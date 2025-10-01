Elon Musk Tells Parents To Cancel Netflix 'For The Health Of Your Kids' -- Does His Word Even Matter?

Does Elon Musk's word carry any weight inside your house?

The multi-multi-billionaire told parents early Wednesday morning on Twitter that it is time to "Cancel Netflix for the health" of their kids. The premise is that Netflix is pushing a "transgender, woke agenda" at children and the only way to fight back is by canceling the app.

This isn't the first time Musk has lit into "woke" Netflix.

In April, Musk agreed with a tweet calling Netflix "woke trash," which falls in line with his stance that Netflix is afflicted with a "woke mind virus," as he mentioned in 2022.

What finally triggered Musk to cancel Netflix after years of screaming that it was "woke trash?"

Apparently, Musk was fully triggered over a Netflix kids' show creator named Hamish Steele, who was the brains behind a show called Dead End: Paranormal Park, which aired on Netflix from 2022-23 and featured transgender storylines.

But that's not what ultimately made Musk pull the cancel trigger.

According to Musk supporters, Steele is responsible for a social media post where he allegedly called Kirk a "nazi" and mocked his murder. Steele, according to screenshots posted to Twitter, claims he never celebrated Kirk's murder.

A quick check of Netflix shows that Dead End: Paranormal Park is still available and is tagged with a TV-Y7 label, which means it's recommended for children 7 years and up, while also noting the show features "fantasy violence and fear."

Barney Guttman, the transG character created by Steele and his team, is described on a LGBTQIA+ wiki page as a 17-year-old gay he/him who has a boyfriend in the cartoon.

In the second episode of the series, Barney reveals the transG nugget while 7-year-olds are watching along. "Pugsley reminded me how important it is to live your life without apology," Barney says of her dog.

Oh, there's more.

By season two, the 7-year-olds in the audience are treated to Barney getting into a tense moment with gay boyfriend Logan who goes by "Logs."

There's all sorts of gay, transgender tension. For 7-year-olds to watch.

You get the idea.

Didn't we already know that Netflix was awash in transgender nonsense?

Yes, we did.

Ridley Jones — "Fred" is a nonbinary bison who comes out to they/thems grandmother bison; this cartoon is currently available and is advertised as being "appropriate for all children. We're talking preschoolers."Well, my heart says that the way I feel most myself is to go by the name Fred. That's because I'm non-binary," the bison says.

— "Fred" is a nonbinary bison who comes out to they/thems grandmother bison; this cartoon is currently available and is advertised as being "appropriate for all children. We're talking preschoolers."Well, my heart says that the way I feel most myself is to go by the name Fred. That's because I'm non-binary," the bison says. The Baby-Sitters Club — Bailey is a young transG "girl" who is the center of attention in the episode "Mary Anne Saves The Day." In the episode, Mary Anne, who's a female gives a doctor and a nurse a lecture about misidentifying a patient as a boy instead of a girl. "And if at all possible, could you find me a non-blue hospital gown," Mary Anne tells them.That content is currently available for kids.

— Bailey is a young transG "girl" who is the center of attention in the episode "Mary Anne Saves The Day." In the episode, Mary Anne, who's a female gives a doctor and a nurse a lecture about misidentifying a patient as a boy instead of a girl. "And if at all possible, could you find me a non-blue hospital gown," Mary Anne tells them.That content is currently available for kids. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power — Double Trouble is a nonbinary character in this cartoon that's catered to TV-Y7 kids. The content is currently available to stream.

Social media users claim they're canceling, and it's over between them and Netflix, but we keep hearing this about twice a year. Will they actually cancel for good and never go back?