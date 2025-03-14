Netflix's New Murder Documentary Will Chill You To The Bone | REVIEW

Netflix's new documentary "Chaos: The Manson Murders" is a crazy film.

Basic info:

Streaming site: Netflix

Plot: In a new documentary, director Errol Morris (The Thin Blue Line, Gates of Heaven, Wormwood) delves into the shadowy and complex narrative of the Manson family murders, challenging the official accounts of the most infamous killing spree of the 1960s. CHAOS: The Manson Murders, premiering on March 7, explores the darkest corners of recent history, casting light on newly revealed links between the CIA, LSD, Charles Manson, and the likes of Jack Ruby and Vincent Bugliosi, the prosecutor whose 1974 bestseller Helter Skelter chronicled the Manson trial. The documentary invites viewers to question the roles of well-known players and powerful institutions alike in a thought-provoking exploration of the tumultuous era’s cultural and political undercurrents.

Release date: March 7th

Netflix's Charles Manson documentary is worth checking out.

Charles Manson and the Manson Family are among the most notoriously evil people to have ever walked in the United States of America.

The cult was responsible for at least nine murders, and set off an era of terror in California. The most infamous and gruesome murder was the killing of actress Sharon Tate on August 9, 1969.

Tate was more than eight months pregnant at the time of her horrific and brutal murder at the hands of Manson Family cult members. Four other people were also killed in the same attack. Charles Manson and his followers followed up those murders by killing Leno LaBianca and Rosemary LaBianca.

It was evil unlike anything words could ever describe, and multiple members were hit with life sentences (originally they were sentenced to death) for their roles in the killings.

"Chaos: The Manson Murders" takes a deep dive into Manson's background, his interest in music, how it all went wrong and how the infamous cult leader was able to convince people to carry out killings without a second thought.

It's a terrifying documentary that features plenty of interview footage with Manson and his followers. The most bone-chilling part might be the scenes featuring one of the women, who comes off as totally normal years after the fact. How could so many young women who seemed otherwise non-violent have butchered multiple people on Manson's orders?

That documentary spends a lot of time attempting to answer that question, and ultimately, there's no concrete takeaway. There is a part where it's noted his female followers still worshiped him for years after the fact, while rotting in prison cells. Even after being convicted, they couldn't shake his influence on them.

It's terrifying to think young people could be convinced to ruin their lives by murdering completely innocent people. They went from being people you wouldn't give a second look at, to being cold-blooded killers simply by joining the cult. How the hell does that happen?

"Chaos: The Manson Murders" also dives into conspiracy theories surrounding Charles Manson and mind control. Admittedly, it did feel like it was really getting out there at times, but that's also not really my bag.

It's certainly interesting, but I wouldn't say the conspiracy chunk of the documentary was overly convincing.

Take that for what it's worth.

If you're interested in history and true crime stories, then I highly suggest you check out Netflix's new documentary about Charles Manson. It's 100 percent worth your time. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.