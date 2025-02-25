Netflix Drops Unnerving Preview For Charles Manson Murder Spree Documentary

Netflix has a Charles Manson documentary on the way, and it looks fascinating.

The streaming giant has been on an absolute roll lately with documentaries. It's arguably what Netflix does best.

"Surviving Black Hawk Down" was released earlier in February and is a top-five documentary I've ever seen. Netflix's new documentary about O.J. Simpson was also outstanding.

Now, the company will try to keep the momentum high with "CHAOS: The Manson Murders."

Netflix releases preview for Charles Manson documentary.

The plot of the upcoming documentary film is described as follows:

"In a new documentary, director Errol Morris (The Thin Blue Line, Gates of Heaven, Wormwood) delves into the shadowy and complex narrative of the Manson family murders, challenging the official accounts of the most infamous killing spree of the 1960s. CHAOS: The Manson Murders, premiering on March 7, explores the darkest corners of recent history, casting light on newly revealed links between the CIA, LSD, Charles Manson, and the likes of Jack Ruby and Vincent Bugliosi, the prosecutor whose 1974 bestseller Helter Skelter chronicled the Manson trial.

The documentary invites viewers to question the roles of well-known players and powerful institutions alike in a thought-provoking exploration of the tumultuous era’s cultural and political undercurrents."

Does that grab your interest? It definitely should. The trailer is also pretty captivating. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For our young readers who might not know about Charles Manson, he was a cult leader who unleashed terror in California during the late 1960s and into the early 1970s. The Manson Family was responsible for at least nine confirmed murders, and one member attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford.

The most famous murder was the killing of Sharon Tate on August 9, 1969, when she was just 26 years old inside a Los Angeles residence. A total of five people were killed in the house.

The gruesome murders carried out by members of Charles Manson cult sent shockwaves through the community, and terrified people in the area.

Manson and multiple members of his cult were eventually sentenced to life in prison after the death penalty was ruled unconstitutional for a time.

His crimes and the crimes of his cult are among the worst in America's history. There's also been a lot of conspiracy theories - justified or not - that have swirled around the cult. It appears "CHAOS: The Manson Murders" will dive into all of it.

As a history buff, I can't wait to watch it all.

You can catch Netflix's new big documentary starting March 7th. I'll definitely be watching. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.