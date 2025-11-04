Near-Death Experience Helps Man Realize He Has Too Much Love To Go Round, Girlfriend Upset He Plans On Sharing

Staring down death in the eyes and living to tell about it can understandably change a person. Sometimes that change is for the better.

Depending on how you look at the world, whether you see it as a place in need of more love or whether you're selfish and want to hog all the love for yourself will almost certainly determine how you look at this man's near-death experience.

His girlfriend, who wrote to the Daily Star in search of some advice, explained that her boyfriend was the passenger in a car crash and says "he was lucky to get out alive."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The man's life flashed before his eyes and surviving the incident has him reevaluating everything in his life. He's come to the realization that "he can’t hold back when it comes to enjoying a full and active sex life."

Life is too short for that. Plus, he's a man with a lot to give. As he tells his girlfriend, he has "too much love to go round."

It's a moment of clarity that had him sit his girlfriend down and, out of respect for what they have, issue a warning. She's going to have to prepare herself to share him with other women in the future.

He Survived a Crash, Found a New Lease on Life and Decided One Woman Just Isn’t Enough Anymore

Remember that "too much love" talk? Well, he plans on sharing it. That's not sitting well with his girlfriend. She didn’t sign up for this.

"I know that he’s an attractive and popular man but how dare he? I think this is outrageous," she admitted. "We’re still having sex, but I’m not enjoying it."

The problem? She can’t stop thinking about these other women he's planning on sharing all that love he has with. To make matters worse, he doesn’t want to talk about it.

He's the one who had the close call and has suddenly come to this conclusion that he's an open relationship kind of guy now. Suggestions that he's being cruel and unfair are falling on deaf ears.

He's working on the implementation part of the operation. He's already laid out the plans. Those are set in stone, and trying to talk about them is annoying to him.

Where's the love and understanding? That seems to have been lost the day of the crash. Can't a guy come to terms with being lucky to be alive in his own way?

Here he is not breaking up with her but baring a piece of his soul and that's met with a stiff arm to the forehead and running for advice about crushing his dreams. I fear that while he survived, their relationship perished that day.