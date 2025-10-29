Swinging Ain't Easy, But It's A Requirement For This Woman's Boyfriend If She Wants To Get Married

Three years of love, then he drops an ultimatum: marry me, but only if we start swinging

Do you throw a relationship of three years away or dive headfirst into the world of swinging in order to marry the man you love? That's the question facing a 34-year-old woman who is the best thing to ever happen to her boyfriend.

Out of nowhere, he dropped that in order to get married that she would have to agree to them becoming swingers. He's not down to being a one-woman man for the rest of his life and wants to keep the door wide open for other women.

Naturally, she's torn. Marriage is something she wants and even though she's uncomfortable with the thought of swinging, she can't help but think, "what if?" What if she would actually enjoy it?

Do you flush the three years or give it a shot? She took her concerns to the most logical place to try to find an answer: Reddit.

"My boyfriend recently told me that he would never want to marry me unless I agreed to have threesomes or group sex in the future," she wrote.

"He said he’d rather break up than live a strictly monogamous life, because he can’t imagine being with only one person forever."

You would think that he would have floated this out there a little earlier in their relationship, but better late than never, right? He's generously leaving it up to her whether they eventually get married and start banging other people.

This, according to her romantic partner, is "the reality of men." If someone is attractive, and he must put himself in that category, they will have many opportunities to sleep with other women. Why would he give that up for her?

When Marriage Material Comes With a Threesome Clause, Maybe It’s Time to Rethink Forever

Allowing threesomes or an open relationship prevents cheating. That's all he's looking for. He loves her after all and the last thing he wants is to cheat on her.

"As a side note, he often tells me that I’m his most healthy and mature relationship, that I give him stability, peace, and a sense of belonging and family," she adds.

"I have a successful career, I take care of our home, I cook, and I genuinely try to be a supportive and loving partner. In my head, I consider myself a really good girlfriend."

You absolutely are a really good girlfriend who is the most healthy and mature relationship he's ever had. Why do you think he's bringing this up with you? He knows this would never fly in those unhealthy and immature relationships from his past.

He just misses the intensity of the "crazy sex experiences" he had from the wild lifestyle he was living before you changed all of that with your boring monogamy.

This is love, baby. Let's open things up.

"It honestly shatters me, because it makes me feel like no matter how much I grow, give, or love, it will never be enough simply because I’m not enough for him as he said," she continued.

"And personally, I never had these kinds of experiences, even the thought makes me uncomfortable. But who knows, maybe if I try it I would enjoy it? What would you do in my position? Would you settle?"

I think we all see where this is going. The fact that she didn’t immediately break up with him, and she started to dig into it a little deeper seems to indicate we're looking at a happily ever after scenario. Let me be the first to congratulate them.