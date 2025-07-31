'Yellowstone' Star Says Hollywood Blackballed Him Over Firm Stance On Women And Intimacy

"Yellowstone" star Neal McDonough says he was blackballed in Hollywood for a very simple reason involving on-screen intimacy.

McDonough has had some big roles in Hollywood over the years, and one of his biggest was easily playing Malcolm Beck in season two of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western.

The talented actor was bone-chilling every single moment he was on the screen as the sadist antagonist.

Neal McDonough says he was blackballed for not kissing other women on screen.

However, McDonough also hit a few rough patches in his career, and has admitted to struggling with alcohol in the past.

Another problem he says he ran into might be one you're not expecting:

Being blackballed over refusing to kiss women other than his wife on screen.

McDonough said the following on the "Nothing Left Unsaid" podcast, according to Whiskey Riff:

"I’d always had in my contracts that I wouldn’t kiss another woman on screen. My wife didn’t have any problem with it – it was me, really, who had a problem with it. When I wouldn’t do it… they couldn’t understand. Hollywood just completely turned on me, and they wouldn’t let me be part of the show anymore. For two years, I couldn’t get a job and I lost everything you could possibly imagine. Not just houses (and) material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identity – everything. My identity was an actor, and a really good one. Once you don’t have that identity, you’re kind of lost in a tailspin. And I was in a big, ugly tailspin for a couple of years."

Of all the things to be blackballed for, not kissing a woman who's not your wife on screen seems pretty dumb.

It also seems completely unnecessary. There are plenty of roles that don't require on-screen intimacy. Case in point:

Malcolm Beck.

The "Yellowstone" villain never had a female counterpart at any point in the show, and it worked just fine. Another great example is when McDonough played Robert Quarles in season three of "Justified."

Another sadistic villain (maybe we have a trend) who had no love interest.

Fortunately, McDonough's career is flying high these days after roles in "Tulsa Kings," "The Last Rodeo" and "Homestead." What do you think of his comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.