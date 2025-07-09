'Yellowstone' Star Shares Powerful Comments On Getting Sober

Neal McDonough is very happy his struggles with alcohol are behind him.

The talented actor played Malcolm Beck in season two of Taylor Sheridan's legendary neo-Western series.

The sadistic Montana mogul is easily one of the best villains in the "Yellowstone" universe, and McDonough crushed it. Outside of acting, he also crushed a battle with substance issues.

Neal McDonoguh praises sobriety.

There are lots of people out there struggling with substances, and Neal McDonough used to be one of them prior to getting sober.

It sounds like it was a wonderful decision that allowed him to build a better self.

"Years ago, I had a problem with alcohol. I had to stop drinking alcohol to actually fall in love with Neal McDonough again. Because once you stop drinking, and all that time of sitting in a bar, or all the time going to the store. All that, I just get tired of thinking about it, all that energy now is geared towards, Okay, 'I'm all by myself right now. I'm not leaning on the crutch that I usually do. This is a lot of extra time with me. I may not like me very much right now, but at some point, I'm gonna figure out how to fall in love with myself again," McDonough said during an interview with Fox News Digital.

He further added, "And that's what I did when I gave up drinking, I started to actually like me again. And I forgot how blessed I am and all the gifts that God has given me. I'm a great actor. I can't pound a nail. I can't tell a joke, but I'm a great actor. That's a gift from God. That doesn't make me special. That's just a gift that I figured out early on."

Fortunately, McDonough's career continues to boom with roles in "American Horror Story: Double Feature," "9-1-1: Lone Star," "Tulsa King" and "Homestead." Sounds like he's on a much better path. Onward and upward.