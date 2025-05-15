SEAL Team 6 Veteran Gets Brutally Honest About Hollywood Action Scenes: WATCH

How realistic are action sequences in popular movies?

Hollywood has pumped out a lot of great action movies and war films over the years. As I've long said, the greatest war movie ever made is "Black Hawk Down." The greatest war story ever told on film is "Band of Brothers."

These opinions aren't up for debate. They're facts. However, there are also a lot of great films, but how realistic are they?

Former SEAL Team 6 member DJ Shipley broke it all down.

SEAL Team 6 veteran breaks down famous movie action scenes.

Business Insider released a video Monday of the former DEVGRU operator breaking down famous action scenes from movies, and it's must-watch content if you love movies and military history.

Do yourself a favor by grabbing your drink of choice, some popcorn and smash the play button on the video below.

This isn't the first time Business Insider has released a video with a former Tier One operator. The company also released videos with former Delta Force operators Pat McNamara and Bob Keller.

It's worth noting Keller is probably one of the funniest people I know, and I can *GUARANTEE* you that you don't want to find yourself in a gunfight where he's on the other side.

You can check out both videos below.

The reality is that some movies are very accurate. Others…..not so much at all. It really comes down to who is advising on the set. If you have some actual shooters leading the work, then you're going to get a great product. If not, then you're going to end up with unrealistic slop.

I did appreciate Shipley showing "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" some love. The original and "Day of the Soldado" are both exceptional films.

What do you think is the most realistic action sequence you've ever seen in a movie? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.