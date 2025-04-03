Delta Force Operator Breaks Down Famous War Movies, Drops Incredible Military Knowledge: WATCH

How realistic are famous war movies?

Americans love war movies, and there are plenty of great examples to choose from over the years. "Black Hawk Down" is widely-considered the greatest modern war movie ever made, and the limited WWII series "Band of Brothers" is without question the best war story ever put on film.

Of course, there are many other great options that stand out, but those two are pretty much the unquestioned best, in my humble opinion.

Delta Force operator reacts to famous war films.

Former Delta Force operator Bob Keller - one of the funniest and most badass dudes walking the planet - sat down with Insider to react to a handful of famous movies.

For those of you who don't know, Delta Force is the world's greatest direct action unit. There are a lot of awesome units capable of killing bad guys, but when it comes to hostage rescue or kill/capture missions, nobody can touch what Delta Force is capable of doing.

Keller served at the Tier One level for a significant chunk of his career. When it comes to combat, there aren't many humans walking the planet who know it better, and that's why his insight is so impressive.

Grab some popcorn, crack open your favorite drink and smash play on the video below. It's 100% a must-watch for fans of the military and entertainment.

Clearly, he has no problem roasting bad war entertainment like the old CBS show "The Unit." At the same time, he had high praise for "Black Hawk Down."

For what it's worth, every single GWOT veteran I know says nothing comes close to the Ridley Scott film in terms of capturing the pure chaos of gunfights.

Also, if you want to know what makes guys like Bob Keller and his former Unit teammates different, the dudes are just on a different level when it comes to facing carnage.

Most people would panic if bullets were zipping past their heads. Bob and his teammates were hoping for a gunfight every time they went out.

Props to Bob for sharing some cool insight on what's realistic and what's complete nonsense. If you're interested in learning more about the former Delta Force commando, you should definitely check him out on Instagram.

He has some really cool stuff over there.

Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and be happy badass dudes you will never know are working in the shadows kicking in doors and putting bad guys in the dirt.