Navy Preparing To Deploy Terrifying Nuclear Weapons As China Fears Rise: DETAILS

The United States Navy is preparing to upgrade its nuclear capabilities as fears over Chinese aggression grow.

There are major concerns about the Chinese making a move on Taiwan, and some experts in the government believe the window to do so will open in 2027.

To make matters more concerning, satellite images discovered the construction of an unprecedented military bunker near Beijing that's 10 times the size of the Pentagon. The facility will have nuclear-hardened bunkers to ride out a war.

Navy prepares to develop new nuclear weapons.

Well, it appears the Navy isn't wasting time when it comes to making sure our military edge isn't overtaken by the CCP.

It was recently revealed the Navy tested a new laser weapons system, and the nuclear arsenal is also getting an upgrade. Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract to create the next generation of nuclear missiles for our submarines.

The arms developer announced the following in a release at the end of January:

"The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) a $383 million cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to the existing Lockheed Martin contract for development of the next generation of the Trident II Strategic Weapons System (SWS) D5 missile to continue the nation's sea-based strategic deterrence.

Under this contract modification, Lockheed Martin will design the upgraded missile, called the Trident II D5 Life Extension 2 (D5LE2). The integrated, modernized missile will be carried aboard COLUMBIA-class ballistic missile submarines to ensure the strategic weapon system remains credible through 2084."

For those of you keeping score at home, China is rapidly growing its navy. Videos leaked that appear to show a sixth-generation fighter jet, and it's building a military compound to survive a nuclear war.

At the same time, America is testing laser weapons and upgrading its nuclear capabilities. For those of you who don't know, the submarine fleet is arguably the most important part of the nuclear triad.

Those submarines can hide anywhere in the water and hit targets thousands of miles away. You could knock out the entire U.S. Air Force and every ICBM that can be found, and the subs would remain untouched. At that point, they would deliver a devastating retaliatory strike.

The missiles they currently have are already incredible. If we upgrade them, then it is likely to mean the range and delivery time will improve. That should scare the hell out of our enemies.

Pay attention, folks. Pieces are moving, and it's important to ask why. Upgrading nukes isn't a joke. It's a big step that is also very expensive and time-consuming. We're not doing it for the fun of the process. Let me know what you think of the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.