National Medal Of Honor Museum Crushed On Social Media Amid Huge Military Scandal

The National Medal of Honor Museum can't do anything on social media without getting torched amid a growing scandal.

The museum, which opens in March in Texas, is facing serious backlash after it was reported MoH hero (KIA) John Chapman would not have his own standalone exhibit.

The Air Force 24th STS CCT was killed March 2002 in the Battle of Takur Ghar when the SEAL Team 6 he was attached to retreated under heavy fire. Britt Slabinski, a SEAL on the mission who also received the MoH and museum board member, reportedly will be prominently featured.

You can watch the harrowing footage of Chapman's actions in the tweet below. It will enrage you and fill you with pride at the same time.

Outrage has been growing over the past couple weeks, and it shows no signs of slowing down. A petition, which was briefly suspended, is growing in popularity and Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is helping lead the charge to make sure Chapman is properly honored.

The National Medal of Honor Museum now has another problem to deal with:

It can't tweet or post on Instagram without getting lit up.

Pretty much every post on social media since the scandal started has resulted in a bombardment of comments in support for Chapman.

Below are some comments pulled from recent Instagram posts:

Lift Chapman up you losers

Honor Chapman.

RIP Chapman, he deserves better from his country.

Just asking if Chapman was gonna be in there? Ya know the guy who was left and fought on by himself?

So far, it appears the museum has no interest in reversing course. In fact, the only statement I received after multiple messages is below:

"The Museum does not play any role in deciding who is awarded the Medal of Honor and does not weigh in when there are discussions in the public arena about the merits of who is or who may be awarded the Medal. The mission of the National Medal of Honor Museum is to preserve the legacies and stories of those who have received the Medal and to share their examples as inspiration to current and future generations of Americans to live with purpose, being willing to take courageous action on behalf of others in their own communities when a moment requires it.

It is not possible to tell 3,500+ stories in detail in the Museum at one time. The stories told, images selected, and individuals highlighted at opening represent the first of many rotations of stories which the Museum plans to tell long into the future."

Instead of having one of the standalone exhibits at the museum, "Master Sergeant Chapman’s story will be included in a Museum exhibit outlining the history of the Medal of Honor. This will include his photo with the following language and a portion of the related drone footage," the email explaining the situation I received further elaborated.

Clearly, that's not good enough for many people, and for good reason. Not only was John Chapman's MoH the first ever recorded, it was also one of the most heroic things to ever happen in American military history.

From a logic standpoint, how can you have one mission with two MoH recipients, and the one who was alone fighting doesn't get his own exhibit? Nobody has been able to make that make sense to me.

Hopefully, the museum looks at the situation and does the right thing. That simply just hasn't happened yet. How do you think it should be handled?