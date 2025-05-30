Comedian Pulls Ultimate Troll Move During CNN Appearance, Stuns The Internet: WATCH

Nathan Fielder's genius was on full-display during a Thursday appearance on CNN.

For those of you unaware with Fielder, he does comedy in a fashion that nobody else in the game comes close to touching.

The man's talent is untouchable. He creates incredibly complex schemes that include deep commentary on a variety of issues.

"Nathan for You" was the original series that turned him into a star, and he recently wrapped up season two of "The Rehearsal" on HBO.

Nathan Fielder appears on CNN.

Fielder appeared Thursday on CNN to promote the latest season of his HBO hit, and he stayed in character as a 737 pilot the entire time.

It was pure art, and it probably belongs in a museum.

Without further comment, because the situation really doesnt' need it, go ahead and treat yourself to the best video on the internet this week.

Cinema. Absolute cinema. We really don't deserve Nathan Fielder. His comedy is so advanced that he's playing a different sport than everyone else.

There were also plenty of reactions that rolled in.

Now, there are a lot of people who seem to think that Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown had no idea what was going on.

I'm, actually, not convinced of that. I think it's very possible they were both in on the shtick and if that's the case, Blitzer deserves an Oscar for his acting skills.

If not, this is one of the greatest trolls in the history of TV, and a fun reminder of Fielder's skills as a comedian. The man didn't break character the entire time, and went out of his way to make the situation as awkward as possible.

I can't wait to see what Fielder cooks up next. I have no doubt it will be must-watch as always. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.