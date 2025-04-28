Comedian Brutally Crushes TV Network For Censoring Holocaust Content

Nathan Fielder crushed Paramount+ for a truly idiotic decision involving a classic TV episode about the Holocaust.

Fielder is one of the most underrated talents in all of comedy. His dry humor is unbelievably funny and awkward.

His style has brought him incredible success. Fielder had an awesome run with "Nathan for You" on Comedy Central and season two of "The Rehearsal" is currently airing on HBO.

He used the latter series to obliterate Paramount+.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Nathan Fielder crushes Paramount+ for removing Holocaust episode.

Fielder revealed in a new episode released Sunday that Paramount+ - the streaming site that hosts "Nathan for You" - removed one of the show's most famous episodes because it featured content about the Holocaust.

Specifically, "Horseback Riding/Man Zone" featured the launch of Fielder's very real Summit Ice apparel. The clothing company raises money for Holocaust awareness. The comedy episode featured Fielder attempting to put a Holocaust exhibit in a store.

Now, it's gone from the streaming giant.

Fielder revealed that Paramount+ in Germany pulled the episode after Hamas' attack in Israel on October 7, 2023. The decision then sparked the episode to be pulled across the globe. That includes America. I checked it on Monday and the episode is, indeed, gone.

"A decision was made by Paramount+ Germany to remove the episode in their region after they became uncomfortable with what they called anything that touches on antisemitism in the aftermath of the Israel/Hamas attacks…[The decision] triggered the attention of other European Paramount branches and they, in turn, pulled the episode too. Before long, the ideology of Paramount+ Germany had spread to the entire globe, eliminating all Jewish content that made them uncomfortable," Fielder explained in the latest episode of "The Rehearsal," according to Variety.

The episode then depicted Paramount+ as Nazis. You can see images from the episode below.

Variety further reported that Paramount+ wouldn't comment on the famous episode of "Nathan For You" being removed.

Let's be clear, the decision to pull the episode because it featured the Holocaust in a comedy series is indefensible.

It's comedy, and furthermore, it was done for a good cause. His Summit Ice apparel has raised millions of dollars, according to the company's website.

Great comedy shouldn't have any limits. The entire point of comedy is to be edgy and make people uncomfortable. It shouldn't ever be censored, and removing a TV show over Holocaust content is the definition of cowardly.

Nathan Fielder used the dark comedy episode to raise awareness about the atrocities of the Nazis - not to promote them. A young child could watch the episode and understand that.

Apparently, people in Europe and elsewhere are simply too weak-minded to watch "Nathan for You" and not understand the point he was making, in the eyes of Paramount+.

Paramount+ should do the right thing and put "Horseback Riding/Man Zone" back on the streaming platform in all countries it airs in. Censoring comedy is a horrible look, especially when it's raising money for a good cause. Credit to Nathan Fielder for shining a light on the absurdity and pure stupidity of the situation. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.