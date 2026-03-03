Nasty LIB Podcasters Launch Attack On MAGA's Manhood

The gasbags — Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps" Sullivan — from the “I've Had It" podcast can't stop talking about MAGA penises and the sexual prowess of MAGA men in the sack.

Two-pump chumps?

"I have a friend that's super active in dating, super active in dating and she has been [bamboozled]. You know, we've read about men that don't tell you they're MAGA when they start dating you that you meet and then you find out. I had a conversation with her. So, that has happened to her twice," Pumps explained to Welch.

You buying this line from Pumps and Welch? Do you believe any MAGA man would want to hook up with women like Pumps?

You make the call:

Here's where things get so interesting. Instead of being so turned off, the LIB women end up sleeping with the MAGA men. That's why I'm not buying a single second of Pumps' story here.

Stay with me.

"One was openly MAGA, but she didn't know it. He wasn't openly MAGA with her. Two had straight up lied about it all over social media," Pumps continued. "She said [the] three worst lays in the history of her life, all MAGA."

Hold up, Pumps' friend couldn't figure out if the guys were MAGA? What were they driving? Are there MAGA men out there renting Toyota Prius fleets to sleep with LIB women? This is all so unbelievable, especially coming from Welch or Pumps.

The conversation then takes another twist. Pumps does more investigating and even goes undercover to see if this whole MAGA being terrible lays was true.

"So then I call another friend that's super active dating life, and I'm like, 'Hey, I just have a question for you. Have you encountered MAGA men that you've slept with?'" Pumps alleges.

"She we went back over a 10-year period and the worst lays ended up being MAGA. And so I think they're not as smart, and they're also terrible lays, which leads me to my point. A lot of this is controlled by men that have insecurities and little penises," Pumps added while weirdo Welch agreed with everything being said.

Pumps claims she even got MAGA manhood intel from her girlfriend, noting, "There were a lot of two-inch slims in there too, just FYI."

And where did all this ultimately lead in Pumps' investigation? She claims to have gotten in the sack with a MAGA who ended up being a "very selfish two-pump chump."

To her credit, Welch, who typically talks over everyone on this podcast, let Pumps pump out her takes before adding, "It surprises me zero that these MAGA men are bad lays because they're all compensatory narcissists."