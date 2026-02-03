LIB Mouthpiece Jennifer Welch Melts Down Over Melania Trump - 'How Dare She'

Jennifer Welch goes on another unhinged rant over Melania Trump asking for protesters do peacefully protest.

Imagine Jennifer Welch calling someone else, especially Melania Trump, a monster.

But, that's where we're at.

The atheist LIB Welch, who famously laughed over activists cheering Charlie Kirk's murder, is out with a new, "I've Had It" podcast where this robot takes direct aim at Melania over her new documentary.

Share your thoughts. Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

"She's a monster," Welch rails as her co-host, Pumps, or whatever they call the blonde with glasses, who looks like a Dave & Buster's manager's worst nightmare when her kid doesn't get the pop-a-shot high score due to a game malfunction, claims to have empathy for the First Wife.

"You know I try to have empathy for her. I really do. She has to f--k him," Pumps says of Melania's relationship with President Trump.

What a nice podcasting tandem. These two are all the rage among the LIB maniacs who sit at home and listen to this nonsense between shifts running the town's Facebook gossip accounts.

"She's a f--kin' monster," Welch continues.

Pumps gets hysterical.

"Yeah, it's like, shut up," Pumps interrupts.

Why are these bozos so mad at Melania? They claim Melania was mad at Donald over the drama in Minneapolis and that it was dominating the news instead of her newly released documentary, so Melania went on Fox News where she asked protesters to protest peacefully.

That infuriated Welch and Pumps. They want to see Minneapolis burn from their comfortable suburban homes with the thermostat set to 72 in the winter.

"How dare she stand there and say, ‘If you’re going to protest, do it peacefully,'" Welch lectured. "I want to go, ‘Bitch, it is your husband's Gestapo that is out there pushing women down, doing all this hyped up super masculine bulls--t in this culture that I guess [Melania] raised [her] son in since he is a huge fan of Andrew Tate.

"And maybe instead of you getting on here lecturing people about peaceful protests and you don't like violence, maybe the calls coming from inside the house. Your husband's an adjudicated rapist. This is his Gestapo. He said he wanted generals like Hitler's generals."

"You will always be a pariah," Welch continued on. "Be a f--king compassionate person that gives a s--t and stands up for marginalized people.

"(O)h, I forget y'all don't know how to do that because you're both f--king monsters and that's why you found each other. Just like Katie [Miller] and inverted peen, micropeen vageen, Stephen Miller."

Don't forget, two weeks ago, Jennifer Welch declared that the churchgoers who were rudely interrupted by Don Lemon and a bunch of anti-ICE anarchists

Let the record reflect that this LIB maniac that is being propped up by LIB media elites has laughed at Charlie Kirk's death, wants chaos in the streets because Melania wants peaceful protests and she's fine with chaos inside churches.

Is that the America you want to live in?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com