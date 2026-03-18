NASCAR's Natalie Decker Shows Off Her Boob Job, Tricia Whitaker's Red Dress Dominated The WBC & The USA Failed

Well, that was pretty pathetic. What a way to end a tournament, huh? What a kick in the nuts – and on a Hump Day, no less!

Not how I wanted to spend this penultimate Hump Day of March. What a bunch of BUMS! What a bunch of FRAUDS! I want everyone fired, STAT!

How could UMBC lose to Howard like that!? Ridiculous.

Come on. That was funny. Kind of. Whatever. We laugh through the pain. Team USA has me bouncing off the walls today. We'll get into it.

Before that … welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where NASCAR's Natalie Decker shows off her boob job before taking the Goodyears for a spin.

What else? I've obviously got WBC fallout, if you couldn't already tell. I've got MLB Network's Abby Labar getting psyched up for baseball season. I've got Apple TV's baseball girl, Trish Whitaker, wrapping up the WBC in a red dress that all of Marlin's Park in a trance.

Anything else? Probably. Who knows. I'm flustered today. Let's get this going. I've got a new garage door motor to pay for!

Grab whatever you need to make the day go by faster, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap.

This group was off from the jump

I'm gonna start with Team USA and bash them for a bit. Sorry. If you're done with WBC talk, I get it. After today, you won't hear about it for 3-4 more years. Just give me a minute and we'll all be on our way.

Who do YOU blame most for this failure of a tournament? And make no mistake about it, this was an absolute failure. Team USA was the heavy favorite going in, and they were the favorite last night.

And they mustered … three hits. THREE. Who do you blame?

I'm so tired of Aaron Judge at this point. Clearly, he ain't clutch. Can we put that argument to bed now? He struck out three times last night. Enough of the Judge discourse.

Mark DeRosa should never manage another WBC game. I love him as an MLB Network guy. He stinks in the dugout. LOOK at this quote after the game:

If the US had taken the lead? Huh? MARK! It was the top of the 9th. You were the home team. The game was tied. THAT was the equivalent of "taking the lead." If he was available in a "save" situation, that was it. If you didn't use him then, you were NEVER going to use him based on that logic.

Alex Bregman and Cal Raleigh went a combined 2 for 23 in the tournament. Both hits were by Bregman.

Gunnar Henderson hit .400 for the tourney and he didn't start last night.

Again, take your pick. For me, though, this thing stunk from the onset because of Tarik Skubal. Yes, Tarik Skubal.

He pitched three innings against a terrible Great Britain team two weeks ago, abandoned the team, and then rejoined them for the last two games only to sit on the bench and wear a jockey jersey.

If you want to know why the USA lost, maybe start with this:

We wasted an all-time sports moment

This Tarik Skubal. Like Judge, I am out on Tarik Skubal. I know many of you are, too, because I've heard from several Tigers fans over the past few weeks.

I penned an entire column on it this morning. I won't rehash it here, but if you want to see how truly ridiculous Skubal is, feel free to bookmark it and give it a read while you're mindlessly scrolling during First Four commercials later on.

I will say this … pick a damn side. Don't do something halfway. Either go all in, or stay completely out of it.

Skubal tried to do both for this tournament, and he came off looking like a jackass. He left his team, and then had the audacity to come back this past weekend and wear the hockey jersey and watch from the dugout last night as the US bled pitchers.

You know who probably doesn't give up a double to Eugenio Suarez last night because he wasn't pitching for the third time in five days? Tarik Skubal.

But, he threw his three innings against a Great Britain team that I could've beaten, and then went back to Tigers camp. Disgusting.

The worst part of last night? Bryce Harper's home run had a chance to be one of the iconic moments in the history of baseball. It would've been right up there.

But now? It's just another reminder of what could have been:

Natalie, Abby, Trish & Bassmaster!

What a moment. Goodness gracious, what a moment. Bryce Harper, by the way, stunk all tournament. But, if you've watched Bryce Harper over his career, there was nobody on the team you wanted up more in that spot.

That's the difference between him and Judge, for those wondering.

OK, let's quickly rapid-fire this baseball-centric Hump Day into a big hump night. First up? For those wondering if anyone cared about the WBC … they did. A lot.

I'm not sharing that to gloat, because I don't really care. Ratings don't move my needle like they do for others. I share it so those who are still on the "NBA is more popular than MLB" train can quickly jump out.

It's heading off a cliff, folks. Get off, now!

Amazing. More people watched … people fishing … than they did an actual NBA game on Sunday. Incredible. God, I do love this country.

Next? We had a #Content-Off between Trish Whitaker and Abby Labar this week with MLB on deck. You tell me who won!

I give the edge to Tricia Whitaker, but buddy, it's a TIGHT race. I think if these two played 10 times, it would be a 5-5 split. Tough call. But, that's what Hump Day is all about.

Whatever that means.

OK, that's it for today. I know I'm ending it abruptly, but my garage motor just got installed, and I owe the guy a billion dollars. Can't wait to write this check.

Speaking of writing checks … take us home, Natalie Decker.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Thoughts on Skubal? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.