NASCAR Mom Natalie Decker Washes Ashore In A Mermaid-Kini, MLB's Abby Labar Works Up A Sweat & Kamala's Book!

Over the hump and safely into … football season! We made it. Sort of. Kind of. Whatever, though. We made it.

Sure, the NFL Hall of Fame game is silly. By the time we all settle in to watch, we won't know a single player. Not one. But that doesn't matter. It's the precedent that matters. It's July 31st. We have football tonight. That means we're getting football every single week until late January.

Between that and the MLB trade deadline today, I think it's safe to say the dog days of summer are just about in the rearview. Let's act like true patriots, fire up some absolutely ridiculous bets tonight that will undoubtedly turn into donations, and celebrate the return of the best time of year.

And if that doesn't turn you on, I've got plenty of WNBA #content on the way, too!

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we hit the beach with hot NASCAR mom Natalie Decker, and go from there.

What else? I've got HOF game memories (yes, they exist!), the WNBA gals acting like they've never been booed before, ESPN proving they know literally nothing about baseball, MLB's Abby Labar is ready for the deadline, and Kamala is joining Colbert!

If anyone is gonna save that insufferable show, it's Kamala Harris. Incredible get. Cannot WAIT for the #content.

Grab you your first NFL beer of the season, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Pointless? Sure, but it's still football

Nothing like the MLB trade deadline AND the Hall of Fame game falling on the same day. What a moment for us. Between that and the Hillary email being unearthed, I think we're in for a big August. Just a hunch.

Anyway, who's ready for some Chargers-Lions tonight? I opened my Hard Rock app this morning for the first time in months – MONTHS – and was greeted with 31 cents left in my account. As they say, I left it all out on the field.

Sure, I lost thousands, but I wouldn't trade it for anything else in the world. Except a couple wins. Beyond that, though? NOTHING!

Looks like we've got the over/under set at 33.5 as of 4 p.m. This game has hit the over three years in a row. You think Dan Campbell's gonna let the fellas half-ass it out of the gate this season? Don't think so. Let's hammer this over and start 2025 off with a bang. You're welcome!

As for the game itself … don't shit on the HOF game, Libs! There have been a ton of great moments. Luckily, I compiled them years ago when I was bored one day, and now I just recycle them every single season in this very class.

Thank God for copy & paste!

How about the nuts on Kamala?

That last one is still one of the funnier moments in NFL history, if anything, just for the sheer stupidity of it. To this day, I don't understand blowing a trick play in the preseason. Mind-boggling. You're literally just giving teams free film for the rest of the year.

Then again, would I be surprised if Danny Campbell drops his nuts on the table tonight and pulls something like this? Of course not. No kneecap is safe. Head on a swivel, Harbaugh!

OK, let's leave Canton and head out to California (yuck), where Kamala Harris has decided to A) write a new book, and B) promote it on Stephen Colbert's lame-duck late night show.

And if that doesn't tell you everything you need to know about A) Kamala, and B) Colbert, I don't know how else to help you.

MLB Abby, dumb ESPN (shocker) & WNBA whiners

Amazing. I mean, just amazing.

The Libs are just the gift that refuses to stop giving. Every day I wake up and think to myself, ‘this is the day they finally take a break.’ And then, BAM – Kamala Harris pens a book about how she got her ass kicked last year, and then joins one of the most disastrous shows in late-night history to promote it.

The #content we're gonna get out of Colbert tonight is going to drive traffic through the weekend. I can feel it in my plums. I can't wait to dive in tomorrow morning.

PS: How much money would it take to get you to read Kamala's book? I don't think I'm doing it for anything less than $1,000. Maybe. That's probably low. Although, I haven't lost this over bet yet, so maybe check back in with me tomorrow.

OK, rapid-fire time on this trade deadline Thursday. Speaking of … MLB Network's Abby Labar is ready to break some damn news:

Feel like we haven't given Abby enough respect around here. I know SeanJo has featured her plenty in Screencaps class down the hall, but seeing as the actual deadline hits right when this class starts, it's only fitting that Abby pops her Nightcaps cherry today.

Welcome, Abby! Happy 30th, and happy trade deadline day! Hopefully y'all do better than the wokes over at ESPN:

On the surface, it's a harmless tweet. The Mariners traded for Eugenio Suarez this morning, and it was a pretty major get. Not sure anyone saw it coming …

… mainly because he was on the Mariners just two years ago.

Anyway, the natural question here? Why did ESPN … photoshop … a picture of Eugenio in a Seattle jersey when there are literally thousands of pictures of him already in one?

We all know the answer, right?

Amazing. ESPN is just so bad. The hate and disrespect they show baseball is insane, especially when you see how much they slobber over the NBA.

It's a wild choice, too, given one league is setting records every year in viewership, while the other is a pile of shit. I assume y'all can piece that puzzle together on your own.

Finally, let's go ahead and stay on the court and check in with the WNBA ladies!

Take us home, Nat!

"It's just very distasteful for what their fan base is doing as far as when it comes to DB because she's just sweet or so in the situation, didn't work for her."

My God. What? Very distasteful? Has this Kahleah Copper person ever been to a sporting event? I mean, seriously? What am I missing here?

They're all upset because the (very racist!) Indiana Fever fans … booed … a former player returning to their home arena. That literally happens every single night, in every single sport. It's been happening for decades now. It's a tale as old as time.

Do you know how long Johnny Damon got booed every time he returned to Fenway as a member of the New York Yankees? For years! And he was a World Series champion!

Players get booed all the time. I know the WNBA has never had actual fans in the arena on a nightly basis, so this may be a new concept for the players, but come on. Let's act like we've been there before.

PS: "Her partner, Alyssa Thomas, gestures to fans to keep bringing it."

Only in the WNBA.

OK, that's it for today. Good work all around. Goodbye, July. Hello, August. And hello, NASCAR mom Natalie Decker!

