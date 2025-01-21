Naomi Watts Reveals The Most Romantic Words She Ever Heard Involve Her Husband's Balls

It is officially oversharing season for actresses in their 50s. They're writing books and letting it all fly. Do you want to know about their experiences with menopause? Good, because it's coming in hot.

On the heels of 59-year-old Brooke Shields sharing details of her unexpected labia surgery bonus and needing "lotions and potions" in order to enjoy sex these days comes a book about menopause written by 56-year-old Naomi Watts.

The book Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause has hot menopause talk like a story about the time she and her now-husband, also 56, actor Billy Crudup had sex for the first time.

Naomi was in the bathroom scratching off the hormone patch she had on when she heard the most romantic words she'd ever heard spoken. They involve Crudup's balls.

She made the trip to the bathroom to remove the patch completely pointless when she told him, reports the NY Post, "I didn’t want you to see it because then you would know I’m in early menopause, which means I am old."

Actress Naomi Watts knows what romance sounds like when she hears it

That's when the slightly awkward situation took a turn for the romantic. Crudup had an admission of his own that would indicate he was a man of a certain age.

He replied to Watts, "If it makes you feel better. I’ve got gray hairs on my balls."

That line proved to be exactly what she was longing to hear. Crudup had accidentally dished up romance on a silver platter to the woman he would marry in 2023.

Watts admitted that the line about gray ball hair contained "the most romantic words I’ve ever heard, onscreen or off."

Some guys have a way with words. Billy Crudup is apparently one of those guys. No wonder he swept Naomi Watts off her feet while she was battling early menopause.