Brooke Shields Needs 'Lotions And Potions' In Order To Enjoy Sex

Brooke Shields has a new book out and given the stories that have come out from it, she might want to consider renaming it to something along the lines of Oversharing by Brooke Shields.

While the new title suggestion does capture the essence of what the internet has taken away from the book, it's safe to say that's not what she was trying to get across. This is all part of the push to get the book some attention.

The classic labia surgery headline, followed by the "lotions and potions" for sex one. I get it. Brooke Sheilds Is Not Allowed To Get Old: Thoughts On Aging As A Woman isn't going to sell itself.

We need that one-two punch of going in for a labia reduction and coming out with an unappreciated bonus vaginal rejuvenation. Then comes the how-to guide on dealing with painful sex.

The 59-year-old actress and oversharer talks about going from an intense sex drive when she was younger to what it's like pushing 60.

"I had a fervent sex drive when I was young, but I never felt like I could step into that appetite in the way that I wanted to," she wrote while discussing losing her virginity when she was 22, reports People.

"I waited that long because I had the weight of the world on me. And even once we started sleeping together, I never really let loose. Oh, how I wish I’d just let the lust take over!"

Brooke Shields no longer has the drive of her youth, and it takes a lot more these days to get the job done

Those days are behind her now. After 23 years of marriage to film director Chris Henchy, Brooke pulls the pretending to be asleep trick on her husband. It's not his fault.

She blames it on the "bodily shit that comes with aging as a woman." The "belly fat and vaginal dryness and the diminishing sex drive" are all contributing factors. As is her feeling of being less appealing.

Not to mention the fact that sex is now painful. She points the finger at "Dr. Malpractice" for that, the one who gave her a two for one deal during her labia procedure.

"For me to fully enjoy sex at this point, I need my lotions and potions, the right sleepwear (maybe calling it sleepwear is contributing to the problem), my special pillow, and maybe a tequila so I can relax," she wrote.

"My doctor told me I should start taking testosterone — sure you might get a few more whiskers, but that’s what tweezers are for — but I haven’t gotten there yet. For now, I’m counting on the old ‘the more you have it, the more you’ll enjoy it’ approach."

Well, that's one way to handle the situation. Best of luck to Brooke Shields as she powers through with "lotions and potions" and pillows and who knows what else.